Want to learn mahjong in Dallas-Fort Worth? 8 spots offering lessons (some with cocktails)

In Dallas-Fort Worth, the centuries-old Chinese tile game of mahjong is finding new fans, with local spots offering both classes for beginners to learn at and games for seasoned players.

Here are some places around North Texas to play mahjong. Make sure to check with venues in the event there are schedule changes.

DALLAS MAHJ CLUB

The Dallas Mahj Club is a private social club for mahjong enthusiasts of all skill levels. It hosts lessons and events each month to help build players’ mahjong skills.

Details: The next available lesson is on Oct. 15 from 2 to 4 p.m. at DMC House PH, 5558 Edlen Drive, Dallas. Lessons are $63.50.

PEACE LOVE MAHJONG

A social club for mahjong lovers and for those who would like to learn how to play the game. On Tuesday, the club hosts a Mahjong 101 group lesson, and on Wednesday, a Guided Play Session. Peace Love Mahjong also offers a Where the Dragons Play Annual Membership and a private beginner lesson at Where the Dragons Play.

Details: On Tuesdays from 6 to 8:30 p.m. and Wednesdays from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Where Dragons Play by Peace Love Mahjong, 10218 East Northwest Highway, Dallas. The Beginner Group Lessons are $50, and the Guided Play Sessions are $40.

BAM BIRD BOUTIQUE

Bam Bird Boutique sells mahjong sets, accessories and home décor for mahjong nights. They also host open play, which includes 2.5 hours of play, snacks and drinks. On the Bam Bird Boutique website, you can find the history of mahjong, tile guides and an American mahjong guide.

Details: Open play is every Monday, Thursday and Friday at Bam Bird Boutique, 11837 Judd Court, Suite 106D, Dallas. Open Play is $25.

BESPOKE HOUSE OF MAHJONG

The Bespoke House of Mahjong offers beginner-friendly classes that teach the fundamentals of American Mahjong. There are two lesson packages attendees can choose from, both of which include 2.5 hours of mahjong instruction, a league card, materials and refreshments. There is also beginner-guided mahjong play, where players who know the rules of mahjong can practice alongside other beginners in a hands-on session guided by the experienced Bespoke instructors.

Details: Intro classes are held during the evenings and on the weekends at the Bespoke House of Mahjong, 1601 Kelly Blvd., Carrollton. Intro to Mahjong is $115, and Beginner Guided Mahjong Play is $55.

CATBIRD IN THE NATIONAL BUILDING

On Mondays, Catbird transforms into a mahjong and martinis lounge. Beginners can pay for a lesson package that includes a reserved seat and materials to learn. Seasoned players can also play if they bring their own tiles and pay the fee.

Details: Every Monday at 6:30 p.m. at Catbird, 205 N. Akard St., Dallas. The lesson package is $55 and experienced players can play for $20.

THE MAHJ CLUBHOUSE

The Mahj Clubhouse hosts a monthlong mahjong learning series, involving three sessions that are two hours long over three days. Attendees not only learn the basics of the game, but also how to strategize during the classes.

Details: Next learning mahjong series is Oct. 15, 22 and 29 from 6 to 8 p.m. at The Mahj Clubhouse, 5220 Pershing Ave. The Learning Series is $195.

MAHJONG PARLOR 214

Mahjong Parlor 214 at Hyphen Space hosts many different events teaching visitors how to play 14-tile Hong Kong-style mahjong. There are beginner lessons and free play.

Details: The next mahjong event will be the Mooncakes & Mahjong on Oct. 4 from 7 to 10 p.m. at Hyphen Space, 4100 Commerce St., Dallas. Free but must reserve space.

DALLAS PUBLIC LIBRARY CHINESE MAHJONG CLUB

The Chinese Mahjong Club meets on Tuesdays and Fridays at the Renner-Frankford Branch Library. They play a beginner-friendly Chinese version of mahjong. Mahjong supplies are provided, and players of all skill levels are welcome to play.

Details: Every Tuesday and Friday from 1 to 3:30 p.m. at the Renner-Frankford Branch Library, 6400 Frankford Road, Dallas. Free.

