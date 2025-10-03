These 5 art groups are redefining Dallas arts and culture

Dallasites are finding fresh new ways to experience art through social groups that blend creativity with connection. Here are five social art groups making art more inclusive, accessible and connected to everyday life.

Nostalgia and Noise

Nostalgia and Noise is a new age Dallas arts and community group blending access to various art forms with immersive experiences. Founders Robert Grass and Ra Kazadi, former SMU football players who had a shared interest in art, music and culture, launched the group in November 2023 to make art more approachable for their fellow Dallasites.

The organization hosts weekly events at venues all over the city, ranging from mixers and local film screenings to art exhibitions in luxury apartments. Tickets to the events typically range from $10 to $35 depending on the scale. Guests can become a member for $100 a month granting them free access to all studio events, opportunities to plan events and more.

CIMA Arts / Courtesy Cima hosted their first event in 2018 in an effort to connect audiences with local Latino artists.

Cima Arts

Founders Haide Vazquez and Juanita Jimenez hosted their first Cima event in 2018 in an effort to connect audiences with local Latino artists and create inclusive spaces through exhibits, events and educational programs.

In December 2022, Cima officially became Cima Arts, a nonprofit that hosts pop-up events, public art walks and film festivals. The group provides tools, support and opportunities for people of all ages to express themselves and explore careers in the arts. All events range from free to $20.

Dallas Asian American Art Club (DAAAC)

Dallas Asian American Art Club is a nonprofit working to connect and cultivate Dallas’ Asian American creative community. Founded by Christina Hahn in February 2023, the group supports artists across film, visual arts, music and literature while offering members feedback, networking opportunities and professional guidance.

DAAAC has hosted pop-up art shows, gallery nights, workshops and even casual coffee mixers giving guests different settings to engage with Asian American art and artists. All their events are free and open to the public.

Allison Slomowitz / The Dallas Morning News Dallas-based founder of Black Girls in Art Spaces, Kaci Merriwether-Hawkins, who facilitates spaces for young Black women to learn and engage with the arts, is shown at Pencil on Paper Gallery in Dallas, Texas, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025.

Black Girls in Art Spaces (BGIAS)

Black Girls in Art Spaces (BGIAS) was founded in Dallas in July 2022 by Kaci Merriwether-Hawkins to promote the work of Black artists and address the lack of racial diversity in art spaces. The group brings Black women into galleries, museums, community centers and theaters to connect with artists and curators.

Although a Dallas-born organization, BGIAS has expanded nationwide with 39 chapters. The majority of the events are free, with occasional low-cost experiences.

Black Arts DFW

Black Arts DFW is a professional arts collective highlighting Black artists and cultivating intimate events for Dallasites. Founded by Darryl Ratcliff, Cathryn McClellan and Miranda McClellan in 2022, the group primarily uses Instagram to raise awareness of local Black art events.

Black Arts Dallas hosts panel discussions with Black gallery owners and artists to provide advice for curious first-time art collectors. The group also curates small gatherings, making fine art more accessible for newcomers seeking community. Most of their events are members-only although Black Art Dallas does offer free events. Memberships cost $75 a year.

Arts Access is an arts journalism collaboration powered by The Dallas Morning News and KERA.

This community-funded journalism initiative is funded by the Better Together Fund, Carol & Don Glendenning, City of Dallas OAC, The University of Texas at Dallas, Communities Foundation of Texas, The Dallas Foundation, Eugene McDermott Foundation, James & Gayle Halperin Foundation, Jennifer & Peter Altabef and The Meadows Foundation. The News and KERA retain full editorial control of Arts Access’ journalism.