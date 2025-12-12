Perjury charge against Johnson County Sheriff dismissed

A Johnson County judge has tossed Sheriff Adam King's aggravated perjury charge in his ongoing sexual harassment case, according to court filings Thursday.

King was indicted on that charge in October after allegedly lying to a grand jury about whether or not he changed his accuser's work schedule when she reported him to human resources for sexual harassment. But a judge ruled that indictment was "secured illegally," according to court documents. No further details were given on how it was obtained.

"At this time, it can't be said whether the Indictment was a mistake, negligence, or simply not knowing State Law," King's attorneys said in a statement.

King, 58, was arrested and indicted in August on charges of sexual harassment and retaliating against both the accuser and the chief deputy, who reported him to the Texas Rangers. He was accused of making several sexually inappropriate comments to multiple female employees for more than a year.

The sheriff was initially on paid administrative leave after the first indictments, but has since been allowed to return to work in a limited capacity after adjustments were made to his bond conditions. King's next court date is set for Dec. 19.

Texas Attorney General Paxton recently ruled King could continue serving in his position amid the ongoing case after District Attorney Tim Good requested a formal opinion from Paxton. The DA had argued a sheriff must hold an active peace officer license with the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement, as required by the Texas Constitution. King's license was suspended two weeks after his first indictments, according to TCOLE's website.

But Paxton said his office doesn't typically issue opinions in pending litigation.

Penelope Rivera is KERA's breaking news reporter. Got a tip? Email Penelope Rivera at privera@kera.org.

