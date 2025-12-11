Dallas convention center helping groups with alternate event locations ahead of 2029 expansion

Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center officials are helping groups who booked space in 2029 identify alternate event locations in case of construction delays. The convention center expansion is expected to be complete that year.

KERA has reached out to convention center officials to clarify whether that is a precautionary measure or if rebookings are underway and will be updating this story.

The latest progress report on the convention center comes the same week Houston First CEO Michael Heckman told Houston's Budget and Fiscal Affairs Committee that Dallas approached them about relocating the entire 2029 convention calendar.

"I think it's you know, a lot of things that have impacted them up there, but we're now hearing they won't be open at the earliest till 2031," Heckman told the committee.

KERA reached out to Houston First for further comment but did not receive a response by the time of publication.

However, Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center representatives said in a release that the expansion is highly anticipated for 2029 and add that finding alternative locations is standard practice.

"Most of these clients are familiar with construction cycles and typically choose to avoid an active build year to protect the attendee experience," according to the release. "This is a standard industry precaution—not unique to Dallas—and reflects their desire for predictability, smooth logistics, and a distraction-free environment for their events."

Visit Dallas has 68 definite conventions booked post 2029, which are estimated to have a future economic impact of $1.75 billion.

"The City of Dallas and its team remain committed to delivering a world-class, forward-looking convention center for our residents, clients and visitors," Rosa Fleming, Director of Convention and Event Services said in the release. "Creating a once-in-a-generation facility that will shape and positively impact our city for decades to come requires thoughtful planning and intentional care."

Work on the expansion will continue next year amid several changes and activities around the center, including the FIFA World Cup and the I-30 Canyon reconstruction project.

