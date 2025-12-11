Dallas is one step closer to an H-E-B location

H-E-B has Central Markets and its Joe V’s Smart Shops in Dallas, but the chain now can open a store in town under its own name. The Dallas City Council approved a zoning proposal for a 10-acre site in North Dallas Wednesday night.

During testimony before the vote some residents raised concerns that putting the store at the southeast corner of Hillcrest Road and LBJ Freeway would cause too much traffic build up.

Charlie Nye, member of the Hillcrest Preservation Coalition, was not against the idea of a Dallas location for the chain, but had serious concerns about the location.

“There is absolutely no way that this small size can effectively provide enough parking, ingress, egress and traffic circulation with respect to the proposed H-E-B development,” Nye said.

Others claimed that allowing the company to integrate itself in the community would benefit the area.

“When we think of H-E-B, we think of something more than a grocery store,” said Chris Simmons of Cedar Hill. “They have proven over the years to be a trusted community partner."

H-E Butt Grocery Company is known for giving back to their communities and has gained national attention when they shared over $5 million to emergency efforts after the Hill Country floods earlier this year.

The council's final vote was 14-1 in favor. In a statement after the vote, H-E-B voiced appreciation for those who spoke.

"We appreciate the thoughtful consideration from city officials, staff, and community members throughout this process," the statement said. "We are committed to serving Texans and look forward to bringing our first H-E-B store to the city of Dallas."

Alexsis Jones is a reporter and producer for KERA News. Got a tip? Email Alexsis at ajones@kera.org.

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you.