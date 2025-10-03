Johnson County Sheriff can return to work after misconduct, perjury indictments

Johnson County Sheriff Adam King is allowed to return to work in a limited capacity after a second indictment related to workplace sexual harassment charges, according to his office.

King is expected to return Monday, his office confirmed to KERA News.

Court records show King’s bond conditions were adjusted this week after being indicted on a new perjury charge. Online records don’t make clear what his new bond conditions are.

But according to WFAA, King is now allowed to resume duties three days out of the week between the hours of 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. while being shadowed on duty.

King is also limited in other duties. He is not allowed to perform background checks on sheriff’s office employees and is prohibited from contacting his accusers, the station reported.

King was first arrested in August after an investigation revealed multiple allegations of harassment and retaliation inside the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office. King stands accused of making sexual comments, staring at female subordinates and threatening at least one employee that filed a complaint.

The 57-year-old sheriff is now facing additional perjury charges after allegedly lying to a grand jury about whether he changed the work schedule of a female employee who reported him.

Both King and his attorneys have denied any wrongdoing, with King’s council referring to the charges as “absurd.”

KERA News reached out to the Johnson County Sheriff's Office for comment and will update this story with any response.

Emmanuel Rivas Valenzuela is KERA's breaking news reporter. Got a tip? Email Emmanuel at erivas@kera.org.

