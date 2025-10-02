Johnson County Sheriff indicted again, accused of lying to grand jury in sexual harassment case

The Johnson County sheriff currently on administrative leave was indicted again Wednesday after allegedly lying to a grand jury in his ongoing sexual harassment case, court records show.

Adam King, 57, was charged with aggravated perjury, a felony, after allegedly lying under oath about changing an employee's work schedule. The employee, Anna Goodloe, reported him for sexual harassment, according to an indictment obtained by KERA News.

Documents show a grand jury asked King during an Aug. 27 testimony if he changed Goodloe's schedule, which he denied twice. When the grand jury asked about the reduction in hours, court records allege King said he had "no idea" about it and shifted the blame to other employees in the sheriff's office.

"You're going to have to ask Captain Arriola that," he said. "I have no idea. Actually, James Saulter was supervising her until he was put on administrative leave and then Captain Arriola was put in charge of her. But I have — I've had zero information about Anna Goodloe."

KERA News reached out to King's attorney and will update this story with any response.

King was arrested by Texas Rangers in August and is accused of sexually harassing multiple female employees between February 2024 and July 2025, according to records shared with KERA News.

He was indicted by a Johnson County Grand Jury on two counts of retaliation against a witness and one count of abuse of office related to sexual harassment, according to court records.

King allegedly made several sexual comments and “created an environment of unwanted sexual attention by leering and staring at female subordinates,” including Goodloe, the court documents read.

County officials were made aware of the allegations around June 30 and the Texas Rangers then opened an investigation, Johnson County Judge Christopher Boedeker wrote in a statement at the time.

“We trust the criminal justice system to find the truth and to deliver justice” Boedeker said. “No person is above the law, but every person is entitled to his day in court.”

The indictment also accused King of retaliating against two employees who filed complaints about the harassment in violation of the Texas Whistleblower Act, including Chief Deputy James Salter.

The former sheriff is also accused of threatening to arrest Goodloe after she filed a complaint against him to human resources, and trying to get her home address "knowing the fact would cause a reasonable person to feel harassed, terrified, intimidated, alarmed or tormented," the court documents read.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a social media post King voluntarily stepped down from his position the day after his arrest and is on paid administrative leave.

King is a prominent figure in the community. The sheriff was first elected by voters in 2016 and most recently in 2024, serving in his third term. Before that, he served as commander for the South Texas Officers and Prosecutors Human Trafficking Task Force. He’s also been involved in several churches across Johnson County.

Penelope Rivera is KERA's breaking news reporter. Got a tip? Email Penelope Rivera at privera@kera.org.

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you.