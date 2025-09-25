Dallas teacher in Alvarado ICE shooting case out on bond again. Lawyer says it was a wrongful arrest

A Dallas teacher rearrested Monday for his alleged connection after the fact in a July 4 shooting outside an Alvarado detention center was released again on bond Wednesday — but his lawyer says he was wrongfully accused of violating his bond conditions.

Dario Sanchez, 32, has been arrested three separate times on the same charge of tampering or fabricating with evidence, according to court records. His most recent arrest included a new charge of hindering prosecution of terrorism. He was first accused of tampering with evidence by deleting texts from Signal and Discord messaging apps related to what happened July 4.

While out on bail, Sanchez was rearrested Monday after monitoring software identified "concerning internet history, best characterized as explosive construction internet queries." His bond was raised to $1 million.

Now, after a hearing Wednesday, his bond was again lowered to $150,000.

But his attorney, Frank Sellers, told KERA News the internet searches that landed Sanchez back in jail were conducted by his bond supervisor, not Sanchez.

“This case is not a good case for the state,” Sellers said. “Dario is innocent, he did nothing wrong, and he certainly did nothing wrong in Johnson County, a place he’s never been before."

The bond supervisor, Richard Coyle, told KERA News he isn’t allowed to comment on cases. KERA News reached out to the Johnson County District Attorney’s office and will update this story with any response.

After his third arrest, part of Sanchez’s bond conditions included being monitored for "gun violence, anti-government and any violence in general," according to court documents shared with KERA News. The “concerning internet history” included how to melt and make molds out of plastic, researching radio-controlled transmitters, the use of Nintendo Game Boy batteries as power sources for trigger devices, temperature and pressure sensors, and various small electronic circuit boards, court records allege.

But according to Sellers, Sanchez only searched remaking toy cars and batteries for a Game Boy on his cell phone.

Court documents claim Sanchez searched, “is the 900 mAh battery from a (Game Boy) capable of being used in a trigger device," but Sellers said that was a search from Coyle.

Coyle then took a screenshot of his own search and sent it to the district attorney, leading to a violation of Sanchez’s probation and his rearrest, Sellers said. He also said the screenshot from Coyle’s computer did not look the same as the screenshots from Sanchez’s phone since it did not include the monitoring software.

“I think that whoever filed the motion, failed to do due diligence to see what exactly truly happened, and instead just jumped the gun and saw it and obtained [the warrant] for Dario's arrest warrant,” Sellers said.

Sanchez now has a jury trial set for Jan. 12, court records show.

Court documents in July allege as many as 12 people dressed in all black were shooting fireworks towards the Prairieland Detention Center July 4 when correctional officers called dispatch.

When Alvarado police arrived, a person in the woods opened fire at the Alvarado officer and correctional officers, hitting the police officer in the neck, according to court records.

Seventeen people have been arrested in connection to the shooting, including Sanchez, who was not present at the protest. Sellers emphasized Sanchez did not take part in planning or participating in the protest.

“This whole thing is an abuse of power,” Sellers said. “When the people in power start to use the law in ways that are perverse as they’ve been using them here, that causes unrest.”

Penelope Rivera is KERA's breaking news reporter. Got a tip? Email Penelope Rivera at privera@kera.org.

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you.