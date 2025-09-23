Four Dallas city council members accused of violating open meetings law

Four Dallas City Council members on the Housing and Homelessness Solutions committee met with an outside group Tuesday morning without posting a public notice. Now, two other council members allege they violated the Texas Open Meetings Act.

Council members Cara Mendelsohn, Zarin Gracey, Lorie Blair, and Mayor Pro Tem Jesse Moreno met with a group of philanthropists who wanted to pitch an idea for homelessness services, Mendelsohn told KERA.

The meeting started at 10:23 a.m. with introductions lasting until 10:45 a.m, when Council Members Adam Bazaldua and Paula Blackmon entered the room, Mendelsohn said.

Council Member Adam Bazaldua Council Members Cara Mendelsohn, Jesse Moreno, Lorie Blair, and Zarin Gracey met with an outside group of philanthropists on Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025.

Mendelsohn, Gracey, Blair, Moreno, and Bazaldua are all on the Housing and Homelessness Solutions committee. Because four of the seven council members on the same committee were meeting at once, Bazaldua and Blackmon said in a joint statement that it constituted a quorum.

The Texas Open Meetings Act requires notice of meetings to be publicly posted at least three days prior to the meeting. There was no notice of a Housing and Homelessness Solutions committee meeting posted as of Tuesday morning.

"The public has every right to expect decisions to be made openly, where they can take part in the policymaking process, and not behind closed doors on the fifth floor, especially on an issue as critical as homelessness," Bazaldua and Blackmon said in their statement.

They added that they expect their attorneys — and possibly the Dallas County district attorney — to investigate the situation and hold any necessary parties accountable.

But Mendelsohn maintains it was not a committee meeting and that council members meet with third party groups all the time.

"There were no meeting material discussed while a quorum was present," Mendelsohn said in a text. She added that there was no deliberation, vote, or agreements on any course of action.

This story is developing and will be updated.

Got a tip? Email Megan Cardona at mcardona@kera.org .