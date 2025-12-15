Off-duty Lewisville police officer arrested on sexual assault charge

An off-duty Lewisville police officer was arrested in Heath on Friday morning on a charge of sexual assault of a child, the Lewisville Police Department said in a release on Sunday evening.

According to the Heath Department of Public Safety, officers responded to a 911 call reporting suspicious activity at approximately 6 a.m. on Dec. 12.

When officers arrived, they allegedly found Zacur Vargas, 32, involved in sexual activity with a 16-year-old in a public place. Vargas was taken into custody and booked into the Rockwall County Jail, where he was formally charged.

Rockwall County records show Vargas was released on Dec. 13 after posting a $100,000 bond.

“These allegations are extremely serious and deeply concerning,” Lewisville Police Chief Brook Rollins said in the release. “As the facts are established, we will respond decisively in a manner that reflects our responsibility to the community.”

Rollins stated that Vargas was off duty, not in uniform and not engaged in any Lewisville Police Department business at the time of the incident.

The Heath Department of Public Safety and Rockwall County authorities are conducting a criminal investigation.

Immediately after the arrest, the Lewisville Police Department opened an Internal Affairs investigation. Vargas was placed on administrative leave in accordance with that investigation.

Vargas has been employed with the Lewisville Police Department since May of this year and is currently assigned to the patrol division. He worked the weekend overnight shift.

CAMILA GONZALEZ can be reached at 940-566-6830 and cgonzalez@dentonrc.com.

