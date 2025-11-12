From hot rods to flannels, Hale’s Speed Shop in Lewisville fuels a loyal community

Lewisville isn’t a town known for fanfare — its charms are subtle, tucked into corners between the familiar buzz of auto shops and pawn stores that dot its streets. But right here, hidden in plain sight, lies the beating heart of something extraordinary.

Hale’s Speed Shop — its bright blue facade crowned with a modest sign — stands as a seemingly quiet participant in the local landscape. Yet, crossing its threshold reveals a world brimming with creativity, craftsmanship and connection.

For Nathan Hale, Jenna Hale and Colin Edwards, the owners behind Hale’s, this isn’t just some business, but rather a living, breathing entity that tells stories, celebrates individuality and fosters community.

From the one-of-a-kind flannels sold out front to the custom-made hot rods created in the quiet solitude of Nathan Hale’s shop in the back, everything here feels purpose-built, as though touched by something greater than the sum of its parts.

A world of color, craft and community

Step through the front door, and you’re met with a fabric kaleidoscope. Clothing racks stretch across the room, showcasing patterns that feel as unique as fingerprints. Edwards, a co-owner and designer, takes pride in the shop’s singularity.

“We’ve never duplicated a pattern,” he shared during our visit. “Every flannel is its own, as unique as the people who wear them.”

It’s easy to see why these flannels have earned cult status. One might reflect elements of a favorite movie, while another reinterprets the past with a modern twist of rebellion. Some flannels are lighthearted nods to pop culture — like designs inspired by AC/DC or even Back to the Future. Others, like the shop’s “You Matter” suicide awareness flannel, tackle deeply personal themes, raising funds for meaningful causes.

While customers quietly filter in and out of the shop, picking up their orders or catching a first look at a new collection, what becomes apparent is the degree of brand loyalty. Their community of shoppers isn’t built by advertisements or flashy marketing but by the genuine warmth of what they offer — the tangible love behind every product.

Nathan Hale’s personal renaissance

At the heart of Hale’s story is Nathan Hale, the creative soul whose hands are all over everything this shop stands for. A former professional motocross racer, Nathan hasn’t always traveled an easy path. Open about his struggles with addiction, Nathan credits his transformation in life to his passion for building — cars, clothes and, ultimately, a community.

“I was wired differently,” he says in his matter-of-fact way. “I’ve never been someone to take orders, to punch a clock. I built this life because it’s the only one I could see for me — that’s what saved me.”

From the way Nathan speaks, you can feel his depth. He walks us through his garages, both filled with projects in varying states of completion. There are car chassis awaiting assembly, vintage vehicles gleaming with hints of restoration and, in one corner, his personal project — a Cadillac being built as a gift for Edwards.

“Colin’s been with me since day one. If I can’t show appreciation for that, then what am I even doing here?”

Nathan doesn’t mince words. He’s a man of action, and his workspace reflects that. The garage is almost sacred in its quiet focus — a stark contrast to the energy out front. No music plays here; it’s just the hum of tools and the steady rhythm of progress. He works alone, savoring the solitude.

“When I’m out here, I’m free to think. I don’t need distractions. It’s just me, the work and something greater helping me along.”

His custom hot rods are works of art in their own right. Far from ordinary, these hand-built creations carry Nathan’s signature defiance of convention.

“Each one is different,” he says as we admire the sleek details of his craftsmanship. “I don’t make duplicates. That would feel stagnant to me. These cars have soul — they deserve individuality.”

The genius of collaboration

While Nathan may be the craftsman, Jenna Hale and Edwards bring their own indispensable energy to Hale’s Speed Shop. Jenna, a former teacher, took the leap to join her husband full-time when the shop demanded more hands — and more heart.

“It was during COVID, when teaching was at its most miserable,” she explains. “Nathan told me, ‘Why be miserable when you can be here?’ I’ve never looked back.”

Jenna’s expertise isn’t just in management; it’s in fostering personal connections. She works closely with customers, organizes community events and ensures that every flannel, every event and every project expands Hale’s influence in a way that feels authentic. It’s a labor of love, and that love shines through each interaction.

Then there’s Edwards, Nathan’s childhood friend and an artist in his own right. His designs have transformed Hale’s into a brand instantly recognizable not just in Denton County but across the globe.

“It started with drawing a few shirts for Nathan,” Colin recalls. “We were attending car shows, and people kept asking where they could get one. That’s when we thought — why not try?”

Years later, their flannels have attracted devoted buyers who collect them like treasures.

“People come for the art, the message,” Colin says. “But to us, it’s about building something bigger than just clothing.”

Forging community, one flannel at a time

It’s one thing to build a business. It’s another to build a community, but that’s exactly what Hale’s has done. They’ve made themselves an integral part of life in Denton County — not just by creating beautiful things but by giving back.

Through their uniquely themed flannels, they’ve raised funds for breast cancer awareness, suicide prevention and veteran support. But for Nathan, Jenna and Edwards, it’s not just about writing checks to national organizations.

“We aim to work with local groups,” Jenna says. “We believe in helping real people with real needs — keeping our efforts where they matter the most.”

The mentorship side of Hale’s work is equally impactful. Partnering with Lewisville High School, the team invites students into their shop, splitting groups between Nathan’s hot rod garage and Colin’s design workshop. They teach entrepreneurial skills, share stories and inspire the next generation of creatives.

“It feels full circle,” Nathan says. “This shop gave me a second chance at life — if we can be the reason some kid believes in their own potential, then we’re doing our job.”

A legacy in the making

Hale’s Speed Shop is many things — a business, a workshop, a gathering place —but more than anything, it’s a legacy in the making. Whether it’s the flannels that sell out in minutes or the hot rods roaring to life in Nathan’s garage, every creation tells a story.

“When you create something meaningful, it has a way of finding the people it’s meant for,” Nathan reflects, walking us out through the shop. “We don’t do this to be big. We do this because it’s who we are, and it feels right.”

For those lucky enough to find themselves at Hale’s — whether by chance or intention — it’s a reminder of something wonderful and rare. At its core, Hale’s Speed Shop isn’t just about cars or shirts — it’s about the people who build them, the people who wear them and the stories they share along the way. Because in the end, what’s made with heart always leaves a mark.