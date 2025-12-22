Dallas police shoot and kill murder suspect near Town East Mall in Mesquite

Dallas police officers shot and killed a murder suspect near the Town East Mall in Mesquite Sunday after the man allegedly gunned down a woman just hours earlier.

The Dallas Police Department responded to a call about a shooting around 10 a.m. in the 9000 block of Markville Drive. When officers arrived on scene, they found the woman with a gunshot wound. The suspect had already left the scene.

Dallas Fire-Rescue rushed the victim to a nearby hospital, where she later died.

Around noon, Dallas officers from the Northeast Division found the suspect's vehicle on LBJ Freeway in Mesquite, near Town East Mall. According to DPD, officers attempted a traffic stop when the suspect got out of his vehicle.

That's when officers opened fire and killed the unidentified man, according to police. It's not clear whether the man had a weapon or fired at police.

No officers were injured.

The case is still under investigation by both the Dallas and Mesquite police departments, as well as the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office and the Office of Community Police Oversight.

Alexsis Jones is a reporter and producer for KERA News. Got a tip? Email Alexsis at ajones@kera.org.

