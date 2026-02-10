U.S. House Elections 2026

-
The once solidly blue 32nd District is considered the safest bet for Republicans out of the five Democratic seats targeted by the GOP’s new congressional gerrymander.
The former Dallas congressman said he wanted to help his party avoid a runoff. In his campaign to return to the House, he will face U.S. Rep. Julie Johnson, his successor in Congress.
NPR is tracking the record number of lawmakers in Congress who have already announced they don't plan to run for reelection ahead of the 2026 midterms.