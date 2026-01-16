Greg Abbott enters 2026 Texas governor’s race with staggering $106 million on hand

Gov. Greg Abbott is entering 2026 with a staggering $105.7 million on hand to power his reelection bid and his efforts to expand Republican dominance down the ballot in Texas, his campaign announced Thursday.

Abbott raised $22.7 million from July through December with more than 48,000 contributions from every county in Texas, his campaign said, bringing his total war chest to nine figures. Over the course of his four gubernatorial campaigns, his team added, Abbott received more than a million unique individual contributions.

“The outpouring of support from across the state sends a powerful message about the values Texans expect our governor to defend,” Abbott Campaign Manager Kim Snyder said. “As socialists win elections elsewhere, Texans are stepping up to support Governor Abbott because he protects our way of life.”

Abbott has vowed to spend heavily to flip Harris County, a Democratic stronghold, red.

“I’ve got $90 million in my bank account, and I’m going to spend most of it in Harris County, Texas, to make sure, precinct by precinct, we turn out voters who voted in the presidential election, turn out voters who never voted before,” Abbott said in October. “We got to win Harris County and make Harris County dark red.”

Meanwhile, Abbott’s leading Democratic challenger, state Rep. Gina Hinojosa, announced raising $1.3 million in the 10 weeks since she launched her campaign. The average donation she received was under $50, her campaign said, with zero contributions from corporate PACs.

“I’m so grateful to be running a people-powered campaign that is fighting for a more prosperous and affordable future for working Texans,” Hinojosa said. “Greg Abbott can keep lining his pockets with the money he gets from selling out working families, but across the state, we are seeing Texans fired up and ready for change.”

Bobby Cole, a retired firefighter and rancher running in the Democratic primary, has just $27,465 on hand after raising under $61,000 from July through December and spending almost $154,000, according to his filing with the Texas Ethics Commission.

This article first appeared on The Texas Tribune.