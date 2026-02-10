Texas Governor Race 2026

-
Abbott raised almost $23 million from July through December, while his leading Democratic challenger, state Rep. Gina Hinojosa, brought in $1.3 million in the last 10 weeks of 2025.
-
Democratic state Rep. Gina Hinojosa faces steep financial challenge to unseat Texas Gov. Greg AbbottHinojosa has a solid lead in polling for the Democratic primary for governor of Texas. But the Republican Abbott has over $86 million in his campaign to spend in his quest for a fourth term.
-
Gov. Greg Abbott formally announced his fourth gubernatorial run in Houston on Sunday. The incumbent Republican, who currently has around $87 million in his campaign war chest, will face two opponents in the 2026 party primary election.
-
The five-term state lawmaker from Austin has homed in on education issues in the Texas House, becoming a primary foil to Abbott on school vouchers.