Crime in Arlington was down for the 4th year in a row in 2025, including 2 fewer homicides

Arlington saw a 12% reduction in overall crime between 2024 and 2025, including two fewer homicides, according to an annual report from police.

Arlington participates in the National Incident-Based Reporting System, or NIBRS, a voluntary federal program that collects crime data from across the nation.

Crimes in the report are split into three categories: crimes against persons, crimes against property and crimes against society.

The findings of the report were shared in a news release from police Wednesday. KERA News has requested the full report.

Arlington’s report shows the overall crime drop includes a 14% reduction in crimes against persons. That includes decreases in assaults, robberies and sex crimes, according to the release.

Crimes against property, which includes theft and arson, went down by 18%. Police reported an 11% decrease in crimes against society, a category including drug violations and prostitution.

Police Chief Al Jones credited the reduction to department initiatives like a program using drones to assist officers, expansions of the department’s Real Time Crime Center capabilities and cooperation with federal law enforcement.

“Over the past four years, these reductions reflect the impact of deliberate investments in people, technology, and partnerships,” Jones said in the news release. “These statistics show we are moving in the right direction. While there is still work ahead, the momentum is real, and our officers are making a meaningful difference every day.”

This is the fourth year in a row Arlington’s NIBRS report shows a decrease in crime. Last year saw a major decrease compared to 2024, when overall crime was down 5% despite two more homicides than the year prior.

Since 2022, the city has seen overall crime down nearly 20% and crimes against persons reduced 23%.

