North Texas man crashed into ICE vehicle and fled, FBI says

Federal authorities are searching for a North Texas man they say rammed a vehicle carrying immigration officers during a traffic stop in Lewisville late last year and then fled the scene.

Jerson Lopez-Sanchez is accused of assaulting federal officers during an U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement operation Dec. 1. According to the FBI, ICE agents attempted to stop a white pickup truck after linking it to someone who had previously been deported.

Investigators say the driver sped away, leading officers on a chase that ended when the pickup struck a van carrying two ICE officers. The driver escaped on foot and has not been located since.

A federal judge issued an arrest warrant earlier this month, charging Lopez-Sanchez with assaulting, resisting or impeding federal officers. No details were released about the condition of the officers involved.

The FBI describes Lopez-Sanchez as a 28-year-old man from Honduras who is about 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs roughly 165 pounds. Authorities say he was recently working as a roofer.

Emmanuel Rivas Valenzuela is KERA's breaking news reporter. Got a tip? Email Emmanuel at erivas@kera.org .

