19th person arrested in connection to ICE Alvarado shooting

Another person has been arrested in connection to a July 4 shooting outside an immigration detention center in Alvarado. That brings the total of people accused of being involved to 19.

Lucy Fowlkes was arrested in Weatherford Monday and charged with two counts hindering prosecution of terrorism, according to Johnson County Jail records. Her bond is set at $10 million.

It's not clear what Fowlkes' alleged role is related to the shooting outside the Prairieland Detention Center, which left one officer injured who has since recovered.

“The extension of this charge, ‘hindering the prosecution of terrorism’, to more and more defendants is increasingly absurd," Lydia Koza, a friend of Fowlkes', said in a statement. "I can only assume that this is some sort of wildly unacceptable intimidation tactic."

Court documents in July claim about 11 people gathered at the Prairieland Detention Center dressed in all black and shot fireworks towards the building before correctional officers inside called 911.

When Alvarado Police Lt. Thomas Gross arrived at the scene minutes later, several people began to flee on foot and ignore verbal commands, according to the most recent criminal complaint.

That’s when a person in the woods wearing a green mask opened fire, hitting Gross in the neck, according to court records. Gross fired three rounds in response.

Prosecutors during preliminary hearings in September showed Gross' body camera footage in court, alleging someone could be heard saying, "get to the rifles" as Gross shouted at them to stop.

That’s when a person in the woods wearing a green mask fired 11 rounds, hitting Gross in the neck, according to court records. Gross fired three rounds in response.

Eleven people were arrested that night and in the following days. The FBI arrested Benjamin Song July 15 after being on the run for a week. Both prosecutors and codefendants point to Song as the shooter.

Since then, authorities have arrested six others charged as accessories for allegedly being involved in the planning to help Song evade arrest.

Most defendants are facing both federal and state charges. Nine individuals have pleaded not guilty and are set for trial Feb. 17.

Seven defendants pleaded guilty to lesser charges after making deals with the government. They'll be sentenced in March.

Penelope Rivera is KERA's Tarrant County Accountability Reporter. Got a tip? Email Penelope Rivera at privera@kera.org.

