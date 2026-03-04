Armin Mizani, Cate Brennan lead race for Texas House District 98 primary. Here are Tarrant election results

Republican Armin Mizani and Democrat Cate Brennan are well on their way to securing their respective parties’ nomination for the Texas House District 98, according to unofficial voting results.

Tuesday’s primary elections determine which candidates will earn spots on the November ballot. Those races where a candidate did not secure more than 50% of the vote will head to a runoff.

Texas House members are elected for two-year terms.

Mizani, who is mayor of Keller, had about 53.5% of the vote in the Republican primary, according to Tarrant County unofficial results. Fred Tate was trailing with 43% as Zdenka “Zee” Wilcox had 3.5% of votes. The Associated Press has not called the race.

In the Democratic primary, Brennan won her party's nomination with 78% of the vote while opponent Aaron Hendley had 21%, according to the unofficial returns.

District 98 encompasses northeast Tarrant County. Several other local races, including for the Texas House and State Board of Education districts, appeared on voters’ ballots Tuesday.

Meanwhile, no Democrats running for Texas House District 97 appeared to be nabbing more than 50% of the vote, which would push the primary to a runoff.

Diane Symons led with 41.5% of the vote, according to the unofficial returns. Beth Llewellyn McLaughlin had 30.1% while Ryan Ray received 28.2%.

Incumbent John McQueeney was uncontested in the Republican primary.

Meanwhile, JP Woodruff won the Republican nomination for Texas House District 92 with about 67% of the vote, according to the unofficial results. His opponent Joseph A. Robinson received 32%, according to the returns.

Woodruff will face incumbent Salman Bhojani, who was uncontested in the Democratic Party for District 92.

Incumbent David Lowe secured the GOP mantle for Texas House District 91 with 63.9% of the vote while challenger Kyle Morris received 36.1%, according to the returns. Yisak Worku was uncontested in the Democratic party for the seat.

In the State Board of Education District 13, which includes parts of Tarrant and Dallas counties, Democrat Tiffany Clark won her party's nomination with 71.3% of the vote over opponent Kimberly Boswell's 28.7%, according to unofficial results. Clark, the incumbent, will face Republican April Williams Moore, who was uncontested in the GOP primary.

House District 98

Texas House District 98 covers Keller, Colleyville and parts of Southlake, Grapevine, Euless and Westlake. Since 2013, the seat has been held by Republican Rep. Giovanni Capriglione, who did not seek reelection.

Two of the GOP candidates have vastly outspent their counterparts — Mizani, who has reported about $1.2 million in expenditures since announcing his campaign in June, and Tate, a financial services business owner whose campaign has spent nearly $3 million.

Their campaigns, mostly funded by political action committees pushing for and against tort reform in Texas, have frequently attacked one another with accusations the opposing party has been bought by special interests.

Tort reform broadly refers to efforts that would make it harder to file lawsuits against corporate entities and would limit compensation for injured parties. In 2025, state lawmakers failed to pass such reforms.

Meanwhile, the third Republican candidate, Wilcox, a health and beauty business owner, ran a low-budget campaign criticizing the GOP establishment — and her opponents — as being corrupt and bought by special interest PACs.

On the Democratic side, Brennan, a retired business executive, faced Hendley, who works at a fast food restaurant. The two ran relatively low-budget campaigns with similar priorities, including making health care more affordable and devoting more funds to public schools.

House District 97

District 97 encompasses White Settlement, Benbrook, most of Crowley and western and southern portions of Fort Worth.

The primary marked a second attempt for all three Democratic candidates to represent the Fort Worth area at the state level.

Ray is an Azle native. He unsuccessfully went up against Republican Bill Zedler in the race for House District 96, now represented by David Cook. Ray previously served on the Crowley ISD board for 10 years and owns and operates his own tax firm, The Ray Tax Group.

Symons is a self-employed photographer and has lived in various parts of District 97. She lost her race for District 97 against Democratic candidate Carlos Walker in a May 2024 runoff. She’s also worked for the Tarrant County Democratic Party.

McLaughlin was an educator for Fort Worth ISD for nearly three decades. She’s been a House District 97 constituent for over 40 years. She’s volunteered and served local advocacy groups, including the Tarrant County chapter of the National Organization for Women.

McQueeney owns fast food franchises and serves on several boards. At the state Capitol, he serves on several committees, including the Select Committee on Congressional Redistricting.

All four candidates have expressed interest in addressing rising property taxes. McQueeney told the Report that, aside from finding property tax solutions, he wants Texas to become the most economically competitive state.

House District 92

District 92 covers sections of Tarrant County, including Hurst, Euless, Bedford, Grand Prairie, Arlington and Fort Worth.

Woodruff is an Arlington native with experience in the oil and gas industry, according to his campaign website. He founded the Christian group and church Revival Remnant Ministries. If elected, he wants to address property taxes, election security and the enforcement of work visas.

A Euless resident of 10 years, Robinson serves on the city’s Police Training and Advisory Board and Historical Preservation Committee and mentors high school students at Hurst-Euless-Bedford ISD. He sought a seat on Euless City Council in 2024 but lost in a runoff election.

Bhojani has represented District 92 since 2022. He is one of the first Muslims and the first South Asian to earn a seat at the Legislature. He also serves on legislative committees, including the Committee on Delivery of Government Efficiency. His top priorities ahead of the 2027 legislative session include education, housing affordability and religious freedom.

Texas House District 91

District 91 includes Haltom City, North Richland Hills, Richland Hills, Watauga and a small section of northeast Fort Worth.

In 2024, Lowe beat longtime incumbent Stephanie Klick, who faced significant intraparty opposition due to her vote to impeach Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton in 2023.

Lowe is a retired Army staff sergeant and former detention officer. According to his website, his platform includes eliminating property taxes, securing the U.S.-Mexico border, ensuring election integrity, ending abortion, banning vaccine mandates, supporting Second Amendment rights and protecting children.

Morris is the owner of the small business DeMars & Associates, a dispute resolution firm. His No. 1 campaign issue is the safety of children and families, he said in a February interview with the Report. He ran on a platform that includes reducing property taxes and ensuring the border stays closed and secure.

State Board of Education District 13

In the State Board of Education District 13 race covering much of Fort Worth and Arlington, incumbent Clark, a DeSoto Democrat, went up against Dallas ISD administrator Boswell in the Democratic primary.

Clark, a former teacher and school counselor, was selected in 2024 to finish an unexpired term and is seeking her first full term on the 15-member board, which sets curriculum standards, approves instructional materials and oversees charter schools. The primary winner will face Arlington Republican April Williams Moore in November.

Clark campaigned on transparency and opposition to what she describes as political or religious influence in classroom policy. Boswell, a longtime educator and current assistant principal, argues the board needs stronger classroom representation and said she would prioritize research-based instruction and educator input in policy decisions.

Uncontested races

For Texas House District 96, Ebony M. Turner ran uncontested in the Democratic primary, and Ellen Fleischmann ran uncontested in the Republican primary.

For Texas House District 93, Ericka Lomick ran uncontested in the Democratic primary, and Alan Blaylock ran uncontested in the Republican primary.

Editor's note: This story was updated at 6:04 a.m. March 4, 2026, with unofficial vote totals.

Local government accountability reporter Drew Shaw and education reporter Matthew Sgroi contributed reporting.

McKinnon Rice is the higher education reporter for the Fort Worth Report. Contact her at mckinnon.rice@fortworthreport.org.

Nicole Lopez is the environment reporter for the Fort Worth Report. Contact her at nicole.lopez@fortworthreport.org.

At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

This article first appeared on Fort Worth Report and is republished here under a Creative Commons Attribution-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.