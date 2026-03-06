Early voting and election day polling places set for Denton's May 2 municipal election

Denton City Council members have approved early voting and election day polling locations for the May 2 municipal election.

On Tuesday night, the council also approved the general election for Places 5, 6 and 7 (mayor) and a special election to fill the vacancies for unexpired terms that end in May 2027 for Districts 1 and 2.

Vicki Byrd, the District 1 council member, and Brian Beck, the District 2 council member, are seeking other offices. Byrd is campaigning for the Denton ISD school board, and Beck is running for mayor.

Mayor Gerard Hudspeth is serving his final term in office.

Early voting for the 2026 municipal election takes place on Monday, April 20, and Wednesday, April 22, through Tuesday, April 28. If needed, a runoff election will occur on June 13.

The council also considered whether to add an additional early voting location in District 2 at Green Valley Baptist Church but did not approve it.

Beck mentioned it was “glaringly obvious that my home district has one voting location.”

Chief of Staff Kristi Fogle presented council with two options to consider: Approve early voting and general election day polling locations as presented or those locations and an additional early voting location in Green Valley north of town.

Fogle said the city would have to bear the sole cost to offer the additional early voting location since Denton ISD had only agreed to partially pay for the polling locations already outlined.

“We are sort of limited by the facilities that are physically in the district,” Beck told the council. “... I will say, no offense to my constituents in the Green Valley area, but with the costs that would bring to the city to host it out there, it’s probably more convenient and time better served to go with option 1.”

The early voting polling locations will be:

Denton Civic Center

Denton County Elections Administration Building

Martin Luther King Jr., Recreation Center

Texas Woman’s University

North Branch Library

Denia Recreation Center

North Lakes Recreation Center

Denton Wesley Foundation

Denton Fire Station 7

Robson Ranch Clubhouse

South Branch Library

May 2 election day locations are as follows:

Denton Civic Center

Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center

North Branch Library

Denton ISD Sisk Service Center Annex

Denia Recreation Center

North Lakes Recreation Center

Denton Wesley Foundation

Denton Fire Station 7

Robson Ranch Clubhouse

South Branch Library

