Republicans from across the country will gather in Dallas for a rare midterm Republican National Convention on Sept. 9 and 10 at the American Airlines Center.

President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance are both set to headline respective nights, with Vance to speak on Sept. 9 and Trump on Sept.10.

The unusual gathering, aimed at promoting the party's candidates and the Trump administration's agenda, is being billed by the Republican National Committee as “a primetime showcase for President Trump’s success, candidates, and causes that have propelled the 2026 midterms to unprecedented focus.”