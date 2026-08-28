Expect road closures, enhanced security in downtown Dallas during GOP convention

All roads surrounding the American Airlines Center will be closed during the upcoming Republican midterm convention in Dallas. That includes Houston Street, Victory Avenue and Nowitzki Way.

That’s part of the city's traffic and safety plan for the convention, which runs Sept. 9 through 10 at the arena.

“Our teams are planning for the expected while also preparing for the unexpected,” said city manager Kimberly Bizor Tolbert, who added that security measures will begin Sept. 7 and conclude Sept. 11.

The plan was developed in partnership with the U.S. Secret Service, FBI, Dallas Police, Dallas Fire-Rescue and DART Police.

Secret Service Special Agent in charge Christina Foley said the public should expect “visible and non-visible” security measures around the arena, including checkpoints, vehicle barriers and temporary fencing.

Deputy Dallas Police Chief Devon Palk said there will be temporary and rolling road closures around the convention, along with motorcades and other security operations.

“The most significant traffic impacts are gonna be expected around the American Airlines Center and Victory Park," he said at a news conference Thursday. "Other areas of the city may experience temporary closures as security needs arise. Some of these closures could happen with little to no notice."

Dallas Area Rapid Transit’s Victory station will also be closed during the convention beginning Sept. 8 through 10.

Security and traffic preparations for the convention are estimated to cost the city $1.8 million, the Office of Emergency Management and Crisis Response shared at a committee meeting on Monday.

Kevin Oden, director of the office, said that number hasn’t changed. He told reporters Thursday the city is working on finding ways to “mitigate” those expenses, which come as the city is facing a nearly $30 million budget shortfall.

“We haven't finalized any plan on that, but we're working with them and looking at, you know, funding from other sources, law enforcement, federal sources that would normally be part of a big event where they get reimbursed,” Oden said.

Deputy Chief Palk added that the police department has received several First Amendment activity requests around the convention.

“DPD respects the constitutional rights to peacefully assemble,” Palk said. “We do ask that any of those organizers through the city website submit their First Amendment activity form... but that gives us that contact so that we can try and facilitate those events.”

Pablo Arauz Peña is KERA’s growth and infrastructure reporter. Got a tip? Email Pablo at parauzpena@kera.org .