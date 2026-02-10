Search Query
Texas Lieutenant Governor Race 2026
Texas News
Meet the Texas Democrats vying to challenge Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick in November
Blaise Gainey
Three Democrats want to bring new ideas to the role of Lieutenant Governor of Texas. But no matter who wins March's Democratic primary, they'll face an uphill battle running against incumbent Republican Dan Patrick in November.
Listen
•
4:55