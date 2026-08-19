Special election set to replace Texas Sen. Brian Birdwell, who resigned for Pentagon post

Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday set a special election to replace former Texas Sen. Brian Birdwell for Election Day after the five-term Granbury Republican resigned in May to serve as a U.S. assistant secretary of defense.

Candidates for the special election in Senate District 22 must file applications with the Secretary of State by Aug. 20 and, if elected, would serve the rest of Birdwell's term through Jan. 11.

State Rep. David Cook, R-Mansfield, is running to replace Birdwell in the general election after decisively winning the GOP nomination for the seat in March. He will face off against Democrat Amy Martinez-Salas, a first-time candidate, on Nov. 3.

Birdwell was confirmed on a 46-43 vote in the U.S. Senate alongside several dozen other nominees on May 18. He previously worked as staff for the Department of the Army at the Pentagon, where he suffered severe burns when a plane crashed yards away from his office during the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

Birdwell announced in June that he would not seek reelection to Senate District 22, where he has served for 15 years. The White House announced Birdwell’s nomination in October.

In a statement after his nomination, Birdwell thanked his constituents and Texas' U.S. Sens. Ted Cruz and John Cornyn for assisting with his nomination through committee and full Senate.

“Let me again thank you for the privilege and honor of serving you for nearly 16 years in the State Senate,” Birdwell said. “I ask your prayers for my future duties and that you keep our next state senator in your prayers for wisdom as they serve the district.”

This article first appeared on The Texas Tribune.