Early voting accounts for majority of votes cast in Dallas County for May 2 election

Election Day brought out more than 7,800 voters on Saturday for local municipal, school board and bond elections.

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That's in addition to more than 48,000 people who participated in early voting from April 20 to 28 — as well as more than 6,600 voters who mailed in their ballots.

Voters, whether Republican or Democrat, could cast ballots at any of Dallas County's 405 vote centers on Election Day for 46 city, school district and proposition elections.

The election process is similar to last November's general election instead of the recent separate, precinct-based primary elections.

That’s because municipal elections in Texas are nonpartisan — meaning there is no required party affiliation on the ballot, which is why there’s no primary like there is for state, congressional and U.S. senatorial races.

The confusing March 3 voter experience came as a result of changes to that partisan primary process.

Complete election results are listed on the Dallas County Elections page, the Collin County Elections page, the Denton County Elections page and the Tarrant County elections page.

Dallas County Elections Administrator Paul Adams said when early voting began that all elections are important, but municipal elections can impact every day life at home.

"Those individuals sometimes can have more bearing on your day-to-day life than people at a state or federal level,” Adams said. “This is your opportunity to be involved in your local elections and the operation of your local government."

While there were no city of Dallas races on the ballot, Dallas ISD had a bond election with four propositions.

Got a tip? Email Marina Trahan Martinez at mmartinez@kera.org. You can follow Marina at @HisGirlHildy.

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