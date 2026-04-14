Roughly 30,000 redirected Dallas voters in election mess leads to congressional talk on suppression

Dallas County officials and members of a U.S. congressional committee discussed possible voter suppression and disenfranchisement during recent primary elections.

U.S. Rep. Joe Morelle (D-NY) and U.S. Rep. Julie Johnson (D-TX) held the meeting Monday in Dallas to learn more about what went wrong.

"I asked each participant to join me here today for their unique insights into what happened in the March 3rd primaries in Dallas County," Johnson said. "Their first-hand experience will play a critical role in informing both the committee's understanding and the path forward to ensure that all eligible voters can make their voices heard and cast their ballot."

Dallas County Commissioner Andy Sommerman, Elections Administrator Paul Adams and local Democratic Party vice chair Yasmin Simon were among the panelists.

Sommerman said that county workers posted at polling places on primary Election Day were asked to how many voters they provided a correct voting location.

"Many of the navigators didn't use text messages, rather they would just show people 'This is where you go vote,' or they would tell them," he said. "We know that the text messages were less than half the time. This means approximately 30,000 voters on primary day were redirected."

Morelle and Johnson are members of the House Administration committee, which reviews proposed federal election law changes and voter access, among other obligations.

"From what I hear in here, I would be angry if I were one of the 1,200 people that voted between seven and nine o'clock... and ultimately those ballots were not counted," Morelle said. "They were disenfranchised. I'd be plenty angry and I'd be looking to my state, local and certainly my federal officials to make sure that my right is guaranteed."

Morelle, the committee's ranking member, was surprised to hear about some voting obstacles in Texas compared to conveniences his New York district offers, like online voter registration.

"1972 called. They want their voting system back," he said.

Johnson said that Texas is great at job innovation and barbecue, but fails at problem-free elections.

She introduced the Voter Outreach for Transparent Elections Act after the chaotic primary elections.

The VOTE Act would require election administrations to inform voters of polling place changes at least seven days before an election.

"What happened in Dallas County is important because it marks the beginning of a broader pattern in how in the 2026 midterm elections may play out."

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