Unofficial results show support for record-setting Dallas ISD bond package

Unofficial results show voters supporting Dallas ISD’s $6.2 billion bond package — the state’s largest ever. All four propositions appear headed for passage as of 9:35 p.m. Saturday.

The largest, $5.9 billion Prop A, is set to fund replacement schools, hundreds of portables, technology, buses, playgrounds and more across the district. It has 74.6% of votes in favor.

Prop B, for $144.7 million, would add and upgrade technology for classrooms, staff, students. It has 75.3% of votes in favor.

Prop C, for $143.3 million, would fund debt service refinancing. It has 72.7% of votes in favor.

Voters are also supporting Prop D, with 71.3% of votes in favor. It would raise $23.3 million to repair and renovate district pool facilities.

"What a powerful statement of support for our students and confidence in our educators!" Dallas ISD trustee Dan Micciche said on his Facebook after the first batch of results were posted.

Dallas set the last bond record in 2020 when voters approved $3.5 billion of a $3.7 billion package.

In Arlington ISD, unofficial results show two of the district's three bond propositions on track to pass.

Prop A, worth $438 million, would fund new schools and repair and upgrade others. It would also pay for new buses and safety and security items. It has 59.3% of votes in favor as of 10:52 p.m.

The $31 million Prop B would pay for new technology for teachers and students and replace old, out-of-date computers. Nearly 60% of votes were in favor.

A slim majority of early voters reject $31.5 million Prop C, which would fund repairs for athletic fields and facilities.

In Lancaster ISD, the four propositions in the district's $376 million package appear headed for passage.

Prop A, worth $325 million, would build a new career and technical education center for high schoolers, and upgrade every campus with improved or new roofing, HVAC, plumbing and security. It has 61.3% of votes in favor.

Prop B, for $3.5 million, would update or replace outdated technology for staff and students. A little more than 63.2% of voters are in favor, according to unofficial results.

The $35.3 million Prop C would renovate indoor athletic facilities. It has 58.1% of votes in favor.

Prop D, worth $15.3 million, would upgrade and renovate outdoor athletic facilities, including Humphrey Tiger Stadium and Old Tiger Stadium. It has 58.6% of votes in favor.

Bill Zeeble is KERA’s education reporter. Got a tip? Email Bill at bzeeble@kera.org . You can follow him on X @bzeeble .