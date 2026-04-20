2026 school bond elections include Texas' largest ever. Here’s what’s in it

Early voting starts Monday, and on the ballot in Dallas ISD is the state’s largest ever school bond package.

The district’s $6.2 billion election is nearly twice the size of the last record- setter, when Dallas ISD put forward a $3.7 million package in 2020. Voters approved $3.5 billion.

The bulk of this year’s package is the $5.9 billion Proposition A. If approved, it would build 26 replacement schools, including safety and security upgrades; add science labs, buses, technology, playgrounds and more; and renovate hundreds of other buildings and replace hundreds of portable classrooms.

“I started my career in a portable, and I hope to end my career with zero portables in this district,” said former Dallas ISD chief of operations David Bates, who has since moved onto El Paso ISD. “We want to create additions at our campuses to eliminate all portable buildings."

Prop B, for $144.7 million, would add and upgrade technology for classrooms, staff, students.

Prop C, for $143.3 million, would fund debt service refinancing.

Prop D, for $23.25 million would repair and renovate district pool facilities.

The district had considered putting forward a smaller package worth $4.9 billion but opted for the larger one. If approved, the total package would raise the average homeowner’s taxes by about $3 a month, or $30-$35 a year.

Trustees argued the need for such a large bond is there. School board member Byron Sanders, who represents the area that includes South Oak Cliff High School, said it was losing students as grades slipped beforea2015 bond renovated and nearly completely modernized the school.

“We went not only from building a new school and bringing back new kids, our academic trends started to rise over time too,” he said at a news conference earlier this year. “You also have the school that has the highest school effectiveness index score in the entire school district.”

He said new and improved schools will motivate kids.

What else is on ballots

Meanwhile, Arlington ISD is floating a $501 million package.

Proposition A ($438 million) would build two new schools and a facility for its special education vocational training program, and add buses and modernize safety and security.

Prop B ($31 million) would replace/update technology devices for students, staff and update infrastructure.

Prop C ($31.5 million) would install synthetic turf, and replace/upgrade/add athletic equipment and storage facilities

Lancaster ISD is floating a $376 million bond election in four propositions.

Prop A ($325 million) would construct a new career and technical education center for high schoolers, and upgrade every campus with improved or new roofing, HVAC, plumbing and security.

Prop B ($3.5 million) would update or replace outdated technology for staff and students.

Prop C ($35.3 million) would renovate indoor athletic facilities.

Prop D ($15.3 million) would upgrade or renovate outdoor athletic facilities, including Beverly D. Humphrey Tiger Stadium and Old Tiger Stadium.

Early voting goes through April 28. Election day is May 2.

Bill Zeeble is KERA’s education reporter. Got a tip? Email Bill at bzeeble@kera.org . You can follow him on X @bzeeble .