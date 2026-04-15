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Allen West — Dallas County's top Republican Party leader — resigns

KERA | By Marina Trahan Martinez
Published April 15, 2026 at 5:36 PM CDT
A man in a suit holds a microphone to his mouth in front of a Texas flag.
Eric Gay/AP
/
AP
Dallas County Republican Party Chair Allen West resigned Wednesday afternoon, a month after his reelection.

A month after his reelection, Dallas County Republican Party Chair Allen West has resigned.

West notified county election department officials Wednesday afternoon. He called to inform elections administrator Paul Adams.

Commissioner Andy Sommerman, who chairs the elections commission committee, confirmed Wednesday that West quit.

"Allen West called Paul Adams this afternoon to announce that he was resigning as the Republican chair," he said.

The local Republican Party is scheduled to meet Monday and its county executive committee had planned to vote for West's removal.

Party members were angry and disappointed that West signed a contract with the county to revert to countywide, joint vote centers for the May primary run off election.

West made the decision to amend and sign the contract after a disastrous Primary Election Day last month confused and potentially disenfranchised an estimated minimum 30,000 voters.

The Republican Party voted at the end of December to hold separate, precinct-based primary elections on Election Day, March 3.

Allen had announced earlier this month in his weekly newsletter party members were unhappy that he signed an amended contract with the county election department to hold joint Republican and Democratic voting in May.

He had decided to abandon separate, precinct-based voting and return to joint, countywide voting after month's chaotic primary elections — which confused thousands of voters and set off a chain of legal action in local and state courts.

He told KERA that holding another election that confuses voters could open the Republican Party up to potential risks, including disenfranchisement accusations. He also alluded to the potential for "serious legal ramifications and litigation."

Got a tip? Email Marina Trahan Martinez at mmartinez@kera.org. You can follow Marina at @HisGirlHildy.

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News Dallas CountyGovernment AccountabilityElections 2026Dallas County Elections 2026VoteBallots VotingAndy SommermanAllen WestDallas County Republican PartyDallas County Democratic Party
Marina Trahan Martinez
Marina Trahan Martinez is KERA's Dallas County government accountability reporter. She's a veteran journalist who has worked in the Dallas area for many years. Prior to coming to KERA, she was on The Dallas Morning News Watchdog investigative and accountability team with Dave Lieber. She has written for The New York Times since 2001, following the 9/11 attacks. Many of her stories for The Times focused on social justice and law enforcement, including Botham Jean's murder by a Dallas police officer and her subsequent trial, Atatiana Jefferson's shooting death by a Fort Worth police officer, and protests following George Floyd's murder. Marina was part of The News team that a Pulitzer finalist for coverage of the deadly ambush of Dallas police officers in 2016.


See stories by Marina Trahan Martinez
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