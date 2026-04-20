Dallas County leaders expect smoother city, school district elections after chaotic March primary

Early voting for May municipal elections begins Monday, and Dallas County leaders say they’re confident this election will go smoothly — a stark contrast to the chaotic, location-specific March primary Election Day.

This election, voters can choose from 68 vote centers throughout early voting and on Election Day for 46 Dallas County city, school district and proposition elections.

Elections Administrator Paul Adams said voters can feel comfortable casting their ballot.

"Voters should not be worried," he said. "If they happen to be at lunch or out at work and not close to the vote center that's near their house, they will have an opportunity to vote at any location, whether that be near work, whether that'd be near where they're shopping, out for the day."

The election process will run similar to last November's general election — and all previous elections for more than a decade — instead of the recent separate, precinct-based primary elections.

That’s because municipal elections in Texas are nonpartisan — meaning there is no required party affiliation on the ballot, which is why there’s no primary like there is for state, congressional and U.S. senatorial races.

"When you walk in ... you sign in and you cast your ballot," Adams said. "There will be no division by party like we saw back in March because none of these elections are partisan races.”

The confusing March 3 voter experience came as a result of changes to that partisan primary process.

Republican and Democratic parties have legal authority to conduct their primary Election Day jointly or separately, countywide or precinct-specific based on a voter's registered address.

After the Dallas County Republican Party's decision for separate, precinct-based voting on Election Day, Dallas County's Democratic Party had to align their voting process.

County officials estimate at least 30,000 voters showed up at that wrong location to vote on Primary Election Day.

The county has authority over early voting operations, which was countywide for the primary election.

Mass confusion caused a series of legal actions that went up to the Texas Supreme Court after a local judge ordered polls to stay open until 9 p.m.

About 2,000 ballots cast from 7 to 9 p.m. were ultimately not included in election results.

Dallas-area races

While there are no City of Dallas races on the ballot, Dallas ISD has a bond election with four propositions.

One is nearly $6 million for various improvements, another is almost $145,000 for technology and one is about $26,000 for swim facilities. All include property tax increases.

Dallas school district seats are also up for grabs.

For Dallas ISD's board of trustees, district 8 candidate Joe Carreón ran unopposed, but districts 2 and 6 are competitive.

Sarah Weinberg and Winnetka K. Smith-Alford are the district 2 candidates and Stephen Poole and Joyce Foreman are candidates for district 6.



Garland will choose a district 5 council member among Forest Bryant, Margaret Lucht and Paul Dollar.

Irving is looking for a mayor, with Zhanae Jackson, Olivia E. Novelo Abreu and Al Zapanta as choices.

Voters in Irving will also fill a vacant district 6 council seat with Fahad Ahmed, Dana Collins or Sushil C. Patel.

An at-large place 7 Grand Prairie council member race offers Bessye Adams and Marketta Nimo as candidates.

Jorja Clemson is the lone candidate for district 1 council member and in district 3 Mike Del Bosque and Amber Timberlake are the choices.

Grand Prairie's ballot also includes three propositions that come with tax increases for roads, public safety and parks.

DeSoto, Duncanville, Highland Park and Lancaster are among many others with local elections on their ballots.

Polling places will be closed Tuesday, April 21, which is a statewide holiday for San Jacinto Day.

Early voting continues through April 28 and Election Day is May 2 — a Saturday.

Voters can cast ballots at more than 400 countywide vote centers on Election Day.

While all elections are important, Adams said these elections can impact decisions made close to home.

"Those individuals sometimes can have more bearing on your day-to-day life than people at a state or federal level,” Adams said. “This is your opportunity to be involved in your local elections and the operation of your local government."

Got a tip? Email Marina Trahan Martinez at mmartinez@kera.org. You can follow Marina at @HisGirlHildy.

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