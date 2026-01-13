Latest defendant in ICE Alvarado shooting helped delete digital evidence, court records allege

A woman arrested last week in connection with a July 4 shooting incident outside an ICE detention center in Alvarado is accused of helping delete messages and removing people from group chats, according to court records reviewed by KERA News.

Lucy Fowlkes, 23, was arrested in Weatherford last Monday. She was charged with two counts of hindering prosecution of terrorism, Johnson County Jail records show. Her bond is set at $10 million.

A recent criminal complaint claims Fowlkes was involved in group chats with other defendants who were arrested the night of the alleged shooting and in the following weeks through the encrypted messaging app Signal.

Fowlkes allegedly called two codefendants and sent multiple messages to others hours after the shooting, directing them to delete "digital evidence," according to the complaint. The complaint also alleges she instructed others to remove the names of defendants from group chats.

The complaint alleges these deleted messages contained evidence of planning the incidents outside the Prairieland Detention Center as well as planning of helping one codefendant, Benjamin Song, evade arrest and, "by extension, hinder prosecution of terrorism."

Eleven people dressed in black gathered outside the detention center July 4 to set off fireworks before correctional officers inside called 911, according to court records. An Alvarado officer arrived at the scene a few minutes later and that's when court documents claim someone began shooting the officer from nearby woods. The officer was shot once in the neck and has since recovered.

Since then, 19 people have been arrested in connection to what happened that night. Eleven people were arrested that night and in the following days. Song was arrested by the FBI July 15 after being on the run for a week. Both prosecutors and codefendants point to Song as the shooter.

Authorities have arrested seven others, including Fowlkes, charged as accessories for allegedly being involved in the planning to help Song evade arrest.

Federal officials have called the incident a "coordinated attack" and an "ambush," and have referred to the defendants as the North Texas Antifa Cell.

Antifa, short for "anti-fascist", is a broad term for left-wing beliefs like socialism, communism, anarchy and general opposition to right-wing politics. It's also been designated a domestic terrorist organization by President Donald Trump last year, though it's not a centralized, formal organization with official members.

Defendants, their attorneys and supporters say they were protesting Trump's immigration policies when they gathered outside the detention center, and emphasized several people there that night didn't intend for a shooting to occur. They also argue they're being politically targeted for their beliefs and free speech.

Ten have pleaded not guilty and are set for trial in February on federal or state charges. Seven have taken plea deals for lesser charges and are expected to be sentenced in March.

Penelope Rivera is KERA's Tarrant County Accountability Reporter. Got a tip? Email Penelope Rivera at privera@kera.org.

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you.

