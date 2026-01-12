Dallas Community Police Oversight Board wants answers on DPD, ICE cooperation

The Dallas Community Police Oversight Board has requested information on the police department's interactions with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The request comes after videos and photographs on social media showed Dallas police officers present during incidents involving ICE. The department has until February 2 to respond, according to a memo issued by Chair John Mark Davidson.

Police Chief Daniel Comeaux turned down joining the ICE 287(g) program last year, which would have used DPD officers for immigration enforcement. Since then, DPD has maintained that it is not collaborating with ICE.

However, they have been at scenes involving ICE to "maintain the safety of all parties involved."

Hundreds of people protested ICE in Dallas this past weekend following a viral video showing an ICE agent shooting and killing a woman in Minneapolis.

The oversight board will meet to discuss the request during its meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

