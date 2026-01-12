© 2026 KERA News
Dallas Community Police Oversight Board wants answers on DPD, ICE cooperation

KERA | By Megan Cardona
Published January 12, 2026 at 1:20 PM CST
Thousands marched in downtown Dallas against ICE after Renee Nicole Good was fatally shot in Minneapolis earlier this month.
Yfat Yossifor
/
KERA
Thousands march in downtown against ICE after the death of Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026, in Dallas.

The Dallas Community Police Oversight Board has requested information on the police department's interactions with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The request comes after videos and photographs on social media showed Dallas police officers present during incidents involving ICE. The department has until February 2 to respond, according to a memo issued by Chair John Mark Davidson.

Police Chief Daniel Comeaux turned down joining the ICE 287(g) program last year, which would have used DPD officers for immigration enforcement. Since then, DPD has maintained that it is not collaborating with ICE.

However, they have been at scenes involving ICE to "maintain the safety of all parties involved."

Hundreds of people protested ICE in Dallas this past weekend following a viral video showing an ICE agent shooting and killing a woman in Minneapolis.

The oversight board will meet to discuss the request during its meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Got a tip? Email Megan Cardona at mcardona@kera.org.

