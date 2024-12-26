Photos, video that tell the tale of the year 2024

Yfat Yossifor / KERA Mourners walk up to pay respects to Eddie Bernice Johnson Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, at the Hall of State at Fair Park in Dallas.

Lawmakers, family and other visitors paid respects to former U.S. Rep Eddie Bernice Johnson at Fair Park on Jan. 8 as the longtime congresswoman was laid in state ahead of her funeral.

Johnson was the first Black woman elected to public office in Dallas County and later served nearly three decades in Congress before retiring last year.

Yfat Yossifor / KERA Lea Ann Capel and her husband Raimond Capel and her daughters Cassie Weddel and Lindsey Hurt in their home Wednesday, March 13, 2024, in North Richland Hills. Cassie has lived in a group home for many years and now the family is pulling her out because of conditions in the home.

Almost 38 years old, Cassie Weddel needs round-the-clock care. Her physical and intellectual disabilities mean she can’t walk, brush her teeth or bathe herself. That’s why, since 2008, Cassie has lived in a group home.

But now, the family is pulling her out of the group home because of deteriorating conditions. Advocates, group home operators and workers blame the low pay. Group homes are funded through Medicaid, and the Texas state legislature sets the base wage for workers. Right now, it’s $10.60 an hour. That’s after lawmakers increased the wage from $8.11 an hour during the legislative session last year.

Yfat Yossifor / KERA Mindy and Jas Gill take photos with daughter Jaclyn, 15, and Jasmine, 10 during the totality during the eclipse event Monday, April 8, 2024, at Cotton Bowl in Dallas.

Yfat Yossifor / KERA Students watch the eclipse through glasses during the eclipse event Monday, April 8, 2024, at Cotton Bowl in Dallas.

Everyone remembers where they were for the solar eclipse of 2024. Students and enthusiasts joined scientists and musicians to watch the darkening sky at the Cotton Bowl.

Toluwani Osibamowo / KERA Armed law enforcement broke up a student-led encampment at the University of Texas at Dallas Wednesday, May 1, 2024.

At least 20 people were arrested on the University of Texas at Dallas campus Wednesday after a student-led encampment in support of Palestinians amid the ongoing war in Gaza.

After what was a peaceful protest throughout the day, armed officers including Texas Department of Public Safety troopers equipped with face shields, batons and zip ties entered the crowd and began making arrests, according to witness accounts and live video streamed from the scene. It's not clear what prompted the arrests.

Yfat Yossifor / KERA Elzie Odom, Arlington’s first black mayor and city council member, and Ruby Odom listen to the band playing during Elzie’s 95th birthday celebration Friday, May 10, 2024, at the Elzie Odom Athletic Center in Arlington.

Former Arlington Mayor Elzie Odom celebrated his 95th birthday – and a lifetime of trailblazing – surrounded by family, fellow Mount Olive Baptist Church members and elected officials from each level of government.

Toluwani Osibamowo / KERA Rallygoers chant at the Dallas City Hall Plaza during an anti-gun violence rally hosted by Moms and Students Demand Action Against Gun Violence May 18, 2024. The rally started as the National Rifle Association's annual convention welcomed visitors at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center across the street.

A peaceful rally for gun control chanted and held signs at the Dallas City Hall Plaza on the second day of the National Rifle Association’s annual convention started up across the street.

Yfat Yossifor / KERA An aerial view of damage at Ray Roberts Marina caused by Saturday night’s tornado Monday, May 27, 2024, in Valley View.

Severe weather and a tornado ripped through parts of Cooke and Denton counties in North Texas on May 25 — killing at least seven people, including children.

Authorities said the estimated EF-2 tornado that touched down in Cooke County caused extensive damage to an AP Travel Center south of Valley View, as well as to manufactured homes in a nearby RV park. The tornado, whose winds reached up to 135 miles per hour, also reportedly overturned cars on Interstate 35.

Al Key / Denton Record Chronicle The Shell Station at the intersection of I35N & Lone Oak Road, glowing red from the many emergency vehicles on the scene, shows the damage from a possible tornado late Saturday/early Sunday May 26, 2024, in Denton County.

Yfat Yossifor / KERA Miriam H. leads the chanting of protesters for Aafia Siddiqui outside FMC Carswell on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in Fort Worth.

Aafia Siddiqui, 52, is a Pakistani citizen serving an 86-year sentence at FMC Carswell after being convicted in 2010 on charges related to the attempted murder and assault of United States officers and employees in Afghanistan.

Protesters stood outside the prison after a federal lawsuit was filed alleging the Pakistani woman was subjected to “intolerable” conditions including sexual assault, medical neglect and physical attacks.

Yfat Yossifor / KERA Hannah Sims, Housing Forward, looks over notes on her phone during a huddle meeting before they head over to the encampment under the I-30 bridge Jan. 3, 2024, in Dallas. The caseworkers referenced a spreadsheet with information on where they are in the process of the encampment decommissioning.

Yfat Yossifor / KERA Terisa Hensley talks to the leasing manager at her new home after moving out of the encampment Feb. 23, 2024, in Dallas.

Dallas has seen a drop in homelessness, thanks to a new strategy focused on moving people from encampments into long-term housing. KERA News journalists Christopher Connelly and Yfat Yossifor spent almost a year reporting on a homeless encampment under an East Dallas overpass as it was closed and its residents moved into long-term housing. And they’re sharing what they discovered in a 4-part series called “A New Way Home”

A new way home: Dallas has a new approach to tackle homeless encampments

Yfat Yossifor / KERA Elijah Lancaster, one of the dancers who was fired, prompts chants while union members and supporters picket at Dallas Black Dance Theatre’s first show of the season Friday, Oct. 11, 2024, in front of Moody Performance Hall in Dallas. The dispute began after DBDT fired all the main company dancers, in what they say was retaliation for unionizing.

At Moody Performance Hall on Friday Oct. 11, two different worlds played out at Dallas Black Dance Theatre’s first performance of the season "DanceAfrica."

A giant inflatable rat named Scabby loomed over protesters as they chanted “Join our picket! Tear up your ticket!” outside. Meanwhile, onstage newly hired dancers joyfully leapt in the piece “Kati Yaki na Groove.”

The company fired its main company of dancers in August. The company cites a social video as the reason for the firings. But American Guild of Musical Artists, which represents the fired dancers, says the firings happened because of union efforts.

Yfat Yossifor / KERA New citizens pledge take their citizenship oath during the naturalization ceremony Friday, Dec. 6, 2024, in Dallas City Hall.

Thirty Dallas residents representing 19 countries, amid some tears and surrounded by family, became U.S. citizens on Friday, Dec. 6, during a ceremony at City Hall.

President-elect Donald Trump is promising mass deportations on day one of his second term, beginning with people who pose public safety threats. Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson told Fox Business last month the city "stand[s] by President Trump in an effort to get rid of people in our country illegally who have violent criminal records or who commit violent crimes here.