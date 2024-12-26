Photos, video that tell the tale of the year 2024
Lawmakers, family and other visitors paid respects to former U.S. Rep Eddie Bernice Johnson at Fair Park on Jan. 8 as the longtime congresswoman was laid in state ahead of her funeral.
Johnson was the first Black woman elected to public office in Dallas County and later served nearly three decades in Congress before retiring last year.
Almost 38 years old, Cassie Weddel needs round-the-clock care. Her physical and intellectual disabilities mean she can’t walk, brush her teeth or bathe herself. That’s why, since 2008, Cassie has lived in a group home.
But now, the family is pulling her out of the group home because of deteriorating conditions. Advocates, group home operators and workers blame the low pay. Group homes are funded through Medicaid, and the Texas state legislature sets the base wage for workers. Right now, it’s $10.60 an hour. That’s after lawmakers increased the wage from $8.11 an hour during the legislative session last year.
Everyone remembers where they were for the solar eclipse of 2024. Students and enthusiasts joined scientists and musicians to watch the darkening sky at the Cotton Bowl.
At least 20 people were arrested on the University of Texas at Dallas campus Wednesday after a student-led encampment in support of Palestinians amid the ongoing war in Gaza.
After what was a peaceful protest throughout the day, armed officers including Texas Department of Public Safety troopers equipped with face shields, batons and zip ties entered the crowd and began making arrests, according to witness accounts and live video streamed from the scene. It's not clear what prompted the arrests.
Former Arlington Mayor Elzie Odom celebrated his 95th birthday – and a lifetime of trailblazing – surrounded by family, fellow Mount Olive Baptist Church members and elected officials from each level of government.
A peaceful rally for gun control chanted and held signs at the Dallas City Hall Plaza on the second day of the National Rifle Association’s annual convention started up across the street.
Severe weather and a tornado ripped through parts of Cooke and Denton counties in North Texas on May 25 — killing at least seven people, including children.
Authorities said the estimated EF-2 tornado that touched down in Cooke County caused extensive damage to an AP Travel Center south of Valley View, as well as to manufactured homes in a nearby RV park. The tornado, whose winds reached up to 135 miles per hour, also reportedly overturned cars on Interstate 35.
Aafia Siddiqui, 52, is a Pakistani citizen serving an 86-year sentence at FMC Carswell after being convicted in 2010 on charges related to the attempted murder and assault of United States officers and employees in Afghanistan.
Protesters stood outside the prison after a federal lawsuit was filed alleging the Pakistani woman was subjected to “intolerable” conditions including sexual assault, medical neglect and physical attacks.
Dallas has seen a drop in homelessness, thanks to a new strategy focused on moving people from encampments into long-term housing. KERA News journalists Christopher Connelly and Yfat Yossifor spent almost a year reporting on a homeless encampment under an East Dallas overpass as it was closed and its residents moved into long-term housing. And they’re sharing what they discovered in a 4-part series called “A New Way Home”
At Moody Performance Hall on Friday Oct. 11, two different worlds played out at Dallas Black Dance Theatre’s first performance of the season "DanceAfrica."
A giant inflatable rat named Scabby loomed over protesters as they chanted “Join our picket! Tear up your ticket!” outside. Meanwhile, onstage newly hired dancers joyfully leapt in the piece “Kati Yaki na Groove.”
The company fired its main company of dancers in August. The company cites a social video as the reason for the firings. But American Guild of Musical Artists, which represents the fired dancers, says the firings happened because of union efforts.
Thirty Dallas residents representing 19 countries, amid some tears and surrounded by family, became U.S. citizens on Friday, Dec. 6, during a ceremony at City Hall.
President-elect Donald Trump is promising mass deportations on day one of his second term, beginning with people who pose public safety threats. Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson told Fox Business last month the city "stand[s] by President Trump in an effort to get rid of people in our country illegally who have violent criminal records or who commit violent crimes here.