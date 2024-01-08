Former Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson remembered as a trailblazer at Fair Park memorial

Lawmakers, family and other visitors paid respects to former U.S. Rep Eddie Bernice Johnson at Fair Park Monday morning as the longtime congresswoman was laid in state ahead of her funeral.

President Joe Biden is expected to attend her wake Monday evening.

Johnson, the first Black woman elected to public office in Dallas County and later served nearly three decades in Congress before retiring last year, was remembered by those in attendance as a trailblazer.

"She's an inspiration to women, an inspiration to myself and other women who want to serve," said state Rep. Julie Johnson, who visited Fair Park Monday morning. "It's very important that we pay respect to her for all that she's accomplished and the example that she is."

Johnson — a nurse, state legislator, and congresswoman — died Dec. 31 at 89 from a spinal infection while in hospice care.

Smiley N. Pool / The Dallas Morning News / POOL Photo Pallbearers carry the casket carrying former U.S. Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson arrives at the Hall of State in Fair Park to lie in state on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Dallas. Johnson, a trailblazing North Texas Democrat who served 15 terms in Congress, died on Dec. 31.

Johnson was first elected to the Texas House of Representatives in 1972 and to the Texas Senate in 1986, where she served until she was elected to Congress in 1992.

State Sen. Royce West, who succeeded Johnson in the Senate, told Inside Texas Politics Johnson was a consensus builder who worked for the best interest of all people in Texas and felt she should be recognized as a state hero.

“We need to think about Eddie Bernice Johnson in the same vein, frankly, that we think about Lady Bird Johnson, Barbara Jordan,” West said. “That's the company that she needs to be thought of in. Persons of that caliber.”

Concord Church in Dallas will host Johnson's wake from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday night.

The church will also host Johnson's funeral Tuesday at 10 a.m. A final graveside service will be held at the Texas State Cemetery in Austin at 2 p.m. Jan. 10.

The city of Dallas plans to light the skyline yellow to commemorate her life and legacy, representing the “Yellow Rose of Texas” and a symbol of resilience.

Since her death, Johnson's family has raised concerns about her medical treatment. The family sent a pre-lawsuit notice Thursday alleging negligence at Baylor Scott & White’s rehabilitation center contributed to the fatal infection.

Johnson went to Baylor Scott & White for lower spine surgery in September. Her family says they later found her in "deplorable" condition laying in her own feces and urine.

Days later, the congresswoman started having “copious purulent drainage” from a lower back incision that required additional procedures, according to surgeon's notes provided to reporters last week.

Johnson was transferred to another nursing facility in October and later released to her home Dec. 18, where she was placed on antibiotics before her death on New Year's Eve.

In a statement, the hospital called Johnson "an inspiration," but did not comment on the suit.

“We are committed to working directly with the Congresswoman’s family members and their counsel," the statement read. "Out of respect for patient privacy, we must limit our comments."

State Sen. Royce West told Inside Texas Politics that he didn’t think the case would go to trial.

“Baylor Scott & White needs to do the right thing and make certain that this matter is resolved to the satisfaction of the family,” he said.

Zara Amaechi and Toluwani Osibamowo contributed to this report.

Got a tip? Email Megan Cardona at mcardona@kera.org.

