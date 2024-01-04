Eddie Bernice Johnson's family alleges negligence at Baylor hospital, intends to sue

The family of former U.S. Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson sent a pre-lawsuit notice Thursday alleging a Baylor hospital’s staff showed medical negligence that led to an infection that they say caused Johnson’s death.

The retired Dallas-area congresswoman died at her home Sunday at 89.

“The name Baylor indicates a certain level of professionalism and the nursing staff and management fall far below a standard of medical care, especially in this situation,” Kirk Johnson, the congresswoman's son, said in a statement released Thursday. “I asked Baylor Scott & White Institute for Rehabilitation CEO Mr. Smith ‘Is this how you would like your mother treated? Is this customary treatment for anyone’s mother?’”

According to the release, orthopedic surgeon Dr. Andrew Park referred Eddie Bernice Johnson to the hospital after she had back surgery in September.

When her son visited Johnson at the hospital Sept. 21, he found her lying in her own feces and urine. She had been pushing the call button for a while to get help, but no one had responded.

After he was unable to find nurses on the floor, Kirk Johnson went to the administration office on the first floor asking for the person in charge. Hospital CEO David Smith followed him back to Eddie Bernice Johnson’s room, where nurses were already cleaning her up.

According to Park’s notes shared in the release, the congresswoman started having “copious purulent drainage” from a lower back incision three days after the incident, which required surgical debridement twice.

Eddie Bernice Johnson was then transferred to a skilled nursing facility in October and later released to her home Dec. 18.

The family's attorney, Les Weisbrod, said lab wound culture results from the rehabilitation hospital and Medical City Heart and Spine showed organisms related to feces. He said the reports “leave no doubt” the infection led to her death.

“It is abhorrent that Former Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson, or any patient, could be mistreated and left unattended by the nursing staff at Baylor Scott & White Institute for Rehabilitation,” Weisbrod said. “As this lawsuit moves through the Texas legal system, we will be fighting for justice for the Johnson family.”

As required by Texas law, a pre-suit notice letter gives parties 60 days to try to resolve a claim before a lawsuit can be filed. In a statement, Baylor Scott & White Health said, "Out of respect for patience privacy, we must limit our comments at this time."

This is a developing story and will be updated.