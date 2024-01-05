Biden to visit Dallas to pay respects to Eddie Bernice Johnson

President Joe Biden will be in Dallas Monday former U.S. Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson's wake.

The longtime congresswoman died Sunday at the age of 89. She had retired in December after 30 years in office.

The White House announced Friday that Biden will travel to Dallas to “pay his respects” to the late congresswoman, but gave no further details.

This will be Biden's first trip to Dallas as president. He is scheduled to depart the same evening.

In a statement after her death on Sunday, Biden praised Johnson’s leadership and dedication to North Texas.

Eddie Bernice Johnson was a dedicated nurse, state legislator, and longtime U.S. congresswoman with immense courage and a commitment to the promise of America," he said. "She had unwavering dedication to the people of North Texas."

Johnson was the first Black woman from Dallas to hold public office. She was also the first registered nurse elected to Congress.

A public viewing for Johnson will be hosted at the Hall of State in Fair Park on Monday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. before her wake that evening at Concord Church.

The church will also host Johnson's funeral at 10 a.m. Tuesday. A final graveside service will be held at the Texas State Cemetery in Austin at 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

