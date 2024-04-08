Photos: North Texas celebrates the total eclipse

The clouds gave way as the moon eclipsed the sun in the Dallas sky Monday.

Visitors watched the darkening sky while listening to scientists and musicians during the Sun, Moon and You Total Eclipse Viewing hosted by NOAA at the Cotton Bowl.

Yfat Yossifor / KERA Mark Chambers from California uses a filter to take a photo with his phone during the eclipse event Monday, April 8, 2024, at Cotton Bowl in Dallas.

Yfat Yossifor / KERA Amy Nickell with Dallas Arboretum helps Dani Turin, 5, look down the ruler at the sun and the moon to see the perspective of the eclipse Monday, April 8, 2024, at Cotton Bowl in Dallas.

Yfat Yossifor / KERA Debbie Middleton and Teresa Vorak from San Diego watch the solar eclipse Monday, April 8, 2024, at Cotton Bowl in Dallas.

Yfat Yossifor / KERA The eclipse is reflected in a sunspotter during the eclipse event Monday, April 8, 2024, at Cotton Bowl in Dallas.

Yfat Yossifor / KERA Nandhini Ramadi watches as Vasundhra Arulazi takes photos of the eclipse Monday, April 8, 2024, at Cotton Bowl in Dallas.

Yfat Yossifor / KERA Students watch the eclipse through glasses during the eclipse event Monday, April 8, 2024, at Cotton Bowl in Dallas.

Yfat Yossifor / KERA A partial eclipse Monday, April 8, 2024, at Cotton Bowl in Dallas.

Yfat Yossifor / KERA Visitors watch the eclipse through glasses during the eclipse event Monday, April 8, 2024, at Cotton Bowl in Dallas.

Yfat Yossifor / KERA A partial eclipse Monday, April 8, 2024, at Cotton Bowl in Dallas.

Yfat Yossifor / KERA A total eclipse Monday, April 8, 2024, at Cotton Bowl in Dallas.

Yfat Yossifor / KERA Mindy and Jas Gill take photos with daughter Jaclyn, 15, and Jasmine, 10 during the totality during the eclipse event Monday, April 8, 2024, at Cotton Bowl in Dallas.

Yfat Yossifor / KERA The solar eclipse totality over the stadium Monday, April 8, 2024, at Cotton Bowl in Dallas.