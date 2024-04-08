© 2024 KERA News
News for North Texas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Photos: North Texas celebrates the total eclipse

KERA | By Yfat Yossifor
Published April 8, 2024 at 2:50 PM CDT
Visitors take photos of the total eclipse during the eclipse event Monday, April 8, 2024, at Cotton Bowl in Dallas.
Yfat Yossifor
/
KERA
Visitors take photos of the total eclipse during the eclipse event Monday, April 8, 2024, at Cotton Bowl in Dallas.

The clouds gave way as the moon eclipsed the sun in the Dallas sky Monday.

Visitors watched the darkening sky while listening to scientists and musicians during the Sun, Moon and You Total Eclipse Viewing hosted by NOAA at the Cotton Bowl.

Mark Chambers from California uses a filter to take a photo with his phone during the eclipse event Monday, April 8, 2024, at Cotton Bowl in Dallas.
Yfat Yossifor
/
KERA
Mark Chambers from California uses a filter to take a photo with his phone during the eclipse event Monday, April 8, 2024, at Cotton Bowl in Dallas.
Amy Nickell with Dallas Arboretum helps Dani Turin, 5, look down the ruler at the sun and the moon to see the perspective of the eclipse Monday, April 8, 2024, at Cotton Bowl in Dallas.
Yfat Yossifor
/
KERA
Amy Nickell with Dallas Arboretum helps Dani Turin, 5, look down the ruler at the sun and the moon to see the perspective of the eclipse Monday, April 8, 2024, at Cotton Bowl in Dallas.
Debbie Middleton and Teresa Vorak from San Diego watch the solar eclipse Monday, April 8, 2024, at Cotton Bowl in Dallas.
Yfat Yossifor
/
KERA
Debbie Middleton and Teresa Vorak from San Diego watch the solar eclipse Monday, April 8, 2024, at Cotton Bowl in Dallas.
The eclipse is reflected in a sunspotter during the eclipse event Monday, April 8, 2024, at Cotton Bowl in Dallas.
Yfat Yossifor
/
KERA
The eclipse is reflected in a sunspotter during the eclipse event Monday, April 8, 2024, at Cotton Bowl in Dallas.
Nandhini Ramadi watches as Vasundhra Arulazi takes photos of the eclipse Monday, April 8, 2024, at Cotton Bowl in Dallas.
Yfat Yossifor
/
KERA
Nandhini Ramadi watches as Vasundhra Arulazi takes photos of the eclipse Monday, April 8, 2024, at Cotton Bowl in Dallas.
Students watch the eclipse through glasses during the eclipse event Monday, April 8, 2024, at Cotton Bowl in Dallas.
Yfat Yossifor
/
KERA
Students watch the eclipse through glasses during the eclipse event Monday, April 8, 2024, at Cotton Bowl in Dallas.
A partial eclipse Monday, April 8, 2024, at Cotton Bowl in Dallas.
Yfat Yossifor
/
KERA
A partial eclipse Monday, April 8, 2024, at Cotton Bowl in Dallas.
Visitors watch the eclipse through glasses during the eclipse event Monday, April 8, 2024, at Cotton Bowl in Dallas.
Yfat Yossifor
/
KERA
Visitors watch the eclipse through glasses during the eclipse event Monday, April 8, 2024, at Cotton Bowl in Dallas.
A partial eclipse Monday, April 8, 2024, at Cotton Bowl in Dallas.
Yfat Yossifor
/
KERA
A partial eclipse Monday, April 8, 2024, at Cotton Bowl in Dallas.
A total eclipse Monday, April 8, 2024, at Cotton Bowl in Dallas.
Yfat Yossifor
/
KERA
A total eclipse Monday, April 8, 2024, at Cotton Bowl in Dallas.
Mindy and Jas Gill take photos with daughter Jaclyn, 15, and Jasmine, 10 during the totality during the eclipse event Monday, April 8, 2024, at Cotton Bowl in Dallas.
Yfat Yossifor
/
KERA
Mindy and Jas Gill take photos with daughter Jaclyn, 15, and Jasmine, 10 during the totality during the eclipse event Monday, April 8, 2024, at Cotton Bowl in Dallas.
The solar eclipse totality over the stadium Monday, April 8, 2024, at Cotton Bowl in Dallas.
Yfat Yossifor
/
KERA
The solar eclipse totality over the stadium Monday, April 8, 2024, at Cotton Bowl in Dallas.
Visitors take photos of the total eclipse during the eclipse event Monday, April 8, 2024, at Cotton Bowl in Dallas.
Yfat Yossifor
/
KERA
Visitors take photos of the total eclipse during the eclipse event Monday, April 8, 2024, at Cotton Bowl in Dallas.

Tags
News Eclipse 2024Total Eclipsesolar eclipseCotton Bowl
Yfat Yossifor
Yfat Yossifor is a visual journalist joining KERA’s audience team. Yfat previously worked in Fort Worth as well as newsrooms in Michigan and Arizona. When Yfat is not out on assignment, she is out hiking enjoying nature or playing with her rescue dog.
See stories by Yfat Yossifor
Related Content