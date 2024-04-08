The total eclipse in North Texas: Clouds won't stop the crowds

Despite fears of cloud cover, it looks like Texas was still the place to be for this year's total solar eclipse.

Millions of Texans live in the path of totality , with North and Central Texas having some of the longest totality times in the country. The Texas Department of Transportation estimated up to a million travelers would pass to, through and within Texas to be in its path.

That's what brought Connecticut resident Patsy Pedicini from East Haven to Dallas on Monday.

"We wanted to be here because of the eye of totality is going to come right through downtown Dallas," he said, standing in Dealey Plaza.

Pedicini owns a novelty company that sells specialized gear for events like Super Bowls and the World Series. He and his vendors drove 30 hours to Dallas last week to set up shop around downtown and sell eclipse merchandise.

He said he planed more than a year for the eclipse.

Toluwani Osibamowo / KERA Patsy Pedicini sells eclipse-themed merchandise at his stand near Dealey Plaza in Dallas on April 8, 2024. Pedicini, originally from East Haven, Connecticut, said he and vendors for his novelty company travel across the country to sell merchandise for "hot market" events like the Super Bowl.

"Everybody wants a piece of what's happening, they want a memory," he said. "They want something to bring home to their family to say, 'hey, I was there', or, you know, 'we were there,' and this is going to be something that everybody's going to remember for the rest of their life."

Dallas isn't the only North Texas city expected to see a boom in business.

The Fort Worth-Arlington-Grapevine area is expected to rake in nearly $64 million in personal income from business activity associated with the eclipse, the Fort Worth Report previously reported.

And in Ennis, about 40 minutes from the Dallas-Fort Worth area, the city of 22,000 expected to see around 200,000 people come in just for the eclipse.

But on Monday as clouds started rolling into parts of Central and North Texas, Pedicini was faced with a factor he couldn't prepare for a year in advance: the weather.

Cloudy conditions were forecast Monday ahead of storms in both the Central and North Texas regions. National Weather Service meteorologists said eclipse visibility would be determined by the thickness of the clouds.

Yfat Yossifor / KERA Amy Nickell with Dallas Arboretum helps Dani Turin, 5, look down the ruler at the sun and the moon to see the perspective of the eclipse Monday, April 8, 2024, at Cotton Bowl in Dallas.

Mark Clampin, Astrophysics Division Director at NASA, was in Texas on Monday hoping to collect scientific data from Waco.

"It's an opportunity to get a very clear picture of the atmosphere around the sun," he said.

NASA scientists were also focusing on changes in temperature and how that impacts the atmosphere, even on an overcast day like Monday.

Clampin said NASA scientists would also use data collected from citizen scientists who could help record temperature changes and submit photos.

Toluwani Osibamowo / KERA Nicholas Juarez, Kevin Hernandez, Hector Moreno and Silvia J. Moreno watch the sky on the grass at Dealey Plaza in Dallas. The family traveled from Simi Valley, California, to watch the April 8, 2024 total eclipse.

Telescopes were set up outside of the University of North Texas at Frisco campus hours before the eclipse. UNT graduate student Kendra Hamilton was working with Dobsonian reflector telescopes and using a funnel to project images onto a screen for people to see the eclipse.

Despite the overcast weather, Hamilton's spirits were still high.

"These clouds aren't too thick, and, I mean, if you have a pair of eclipse glasses when you put them on, you can still see it pretty well," Hamilton said.

Back in Dallas at Cotton Bowl Stadium, around 12,300 people registered for a NASA hosted eclipse event and —judging from the bustling crowds — most showed up on Monday, including Salt Lake City resident Angelica Meyer.

This was Meyer's first time in Texas. She said she took a spontaneous trip to Dallas because it was a "once in a lifetime" event she did not want to miss.

After looking up NASA related events, she snagged tickets for the Cotton Bowl event. Joining thousands of other people to watch eclipse was a moment she said she would cherish.

"This is an experience that you share that, whether you know these people or not, it's something that you will forever have in common," she said. "Being able to say that you were there and to share that with others in the future, I think is absolutely special."

KERA News reporter Toluwani Osibamowo, Denton Record-Chronicle reporter Brooke Colombo, and Marjorie Welch Fitts Louis Fellow Zara Amaechi contributed to this report.

Got a tip? Email Megan Cardona at mcardona@kera.org.

