Pro-Palestinian students set up camp at UT Dallas, call for divestment

Students at the University of Texas at Dallas have set up an encampment to demand divestment from U.S. corporations that have ties to Israel's war in Gaza..

In a press release sent by the Dallas chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine, the group accused corporations like Lockheed Martin, General Dynamics, Northrop Gruman and Boeing of facilitating “endless war, death and destruction in Palestine and around the world.”

On Wednesday, the group began referring to Chess Plaza — where the encampment was centered — as the "Gaza Liberation Plaza." As of 11 a.m. there were nine tents set up and around 100 students gathered.

Noor Saleh, a UTD business management junior from Palestine, said the encampment was their way of engaging with students to talk to them about Palestine and liberation. Saleh, who is part of SJP, said they plan for the encampment to remain and students can come and go as they please.

"We are committed to staying here until administration meets our demands," she said. "We will not be threatened, we will continue to mobilize."

UTD has not commented on the demonstration.

Jade Steinberg, president of Hillel at UTD, came to campus after receiving texts from Jewish students on campus concerned about Wednesday's encampment.

"My goal was to, you know, just find a way for people to exist peacefully on campus, especially with them, they have their movement, they have their cause, but there's also, we just want to go to school," Steinberg said.

UTD's encampment follows similar encampments launched across the country, most notably at UT Austin, Columbia University and the University of Southern California.

The Israel-Hamas war started Oct. 7 when Hamas attacked southern Israel, taking about 250 people hostage and killing about 1,200 Israelis. Since then, more than 34,000 Palestinianshave been killed in Gaza, two-thirds of whom were women or children, according to the Gaza Ministry of Health.

Student protests, marches and encampments have spread across the U.S. in recent weeks. Last week, students at UT Austin protesting for divestment faced off with state troopers, who arrested 57 people last week and another 79 on Monday. Many have already had their charges dropped.

In a response to a social media post showing Texas DPS troopers arriving on UTA's campus, Gov. Greg Abbott said the protestors "belong in jail." Abbott came under fire for his comments after critics pointed out he signed a bill in 2019 lawmakers said would ensure free speech on college campuses.

Travis County Attorney Delia Garza said on Tuesday that the large volume of arrests put a delay on "normal, everyday processes."

On Tuesday around 1,000 people showed up for a protest and march at the University of North Texas. Unlike other protests around the country, the UNT demonstration ended without incident after two hours.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

