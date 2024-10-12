Fired dancers, protesters picket Dallas Black Dance Theatre’s season opener

At the Moody Performance Hall on Friday night, two different worlds played out at Dallas Black Dance Theatre’s first performance of the season "DanceAfrica."

A giant inflatable rat named Scabby loomed over protestors as they chanted “Join our picket! Tear up your ticket!” outside. Meanwhile, onstage newly hired dancers joyfully leapt in the piece “Kati Yaki na Groove.”

The glass wall of the Moody’s entrance seemed to indicate a clear divide on the company firing its main company of dancers in August. The company cites a social video as the reason for the firings. But American Guild of Musical Artists, which represents the fired dancers, says the firings happened because of union efforts. The dancers unanimously voted to unionize in May to demand better working conditions.

Yfat Yossifor / KERA Union members and supporters picket at Dallas Black Dance Theatre’s first show of the season Friday, Oct. 11, 2024, in front of Moody Performance Hall in Dallas. The dispute began after DBDT fired all the main company dancers, in what they say was retaliation for unionizing.

The company held auditions to replace the fired dancers in August. In the performance pamphlet, Dallas Black Dance Theatre announced its new roster of dancers: 10 dancers for its main company and 11 for its second company DBDT: Encore!.

DBDT’s Executive Director Zenetta Drew did not agree to an interview but provided a written statement.

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to introduce new members of our company, which each dancer bringing fresh energy and creativity to our mission,” reads the statement.

Dozens of protesters came out on Friday from labor organizations including the Dallas AFL-CIO, Actors’ Equity, Young Active Labor Leaders and American Federation of Musicians. Those picketing also passed out flyers explaining what happened to the fired dancers.

Yfat Yossifor / KERA Show goers enter the building as union members and supporters picket at Dallas Black Dance Theatre’s first show of the season Friday, Oct. 11, 2024, in front of Moody Performance Hall in Dallas. The dispute began after DBDT fired all the main company dancers, in what they say was retaliation for unionizing.

Griff Braun is the national organizing director of AGMA. While protesting, he said the dance company's actions are unlawful.

“Dallas Black Dance Theatre decided to hold an audition and hire a company of scab replacement dancers and announce a full season of performances. We’re going to be out picketing every performance that Dallas Black Dance Theatre does until they bring back the real dancers of the company,” he said.

Travis Cantwell, a HVAC technician, marched with other picketers. He’s a union member with the UA Local 100 that represents plumbers, pipefitters, welders and technicians.

“The people that say, ‘It’s their problem’, it becomes your problem,’” he said. “If employers can run rampant and fire people for trying to organize, they can fire you. It’s important to everybody, especially in Dallas, to fight.”

Lisa Fairchild, who also picketed, has been a member of Actors’ Equity for over 30 years.

“I’m not talking down to the new dancers - they are artists who also want a job. But they shouldn’t have gotten it at the expense of people who already had the jobs and merely wanted better working conditions,” she said.

Yfat Yossifor / KERA The Dallas Black Dance Theatre and DBDT: Encore! companies dance during the DanceAfrica! performance Friday, Oct. 11, 2024, in front of Moody Performance Hall in Dallas.

About 150 attendees filled the performance hall. For some, it was an opportunity to first learn about the firings.

Michael Pollard, 34, came from Garland for a date night with his wife and was surprised to see protesters. While he enjoyed the performance, the picketing gave him pause.

“The impression isn’t good when you come to your first show and that’s what you see,” he said.

As Pollard stood in the lobby during intermission, the shadowy outlines of protesters could be seen through the glass and the faint sound of their shouting could be heard. He said he plans on learning more when he gets home.

“It makes me feel like I’m doing something wrong, but then again I don’t know the legitimacy of everyone’s claims and I have to do my own research,” he said.

Yfat Yossifor / KERA The Dallas Black Dance Theatre and DBDT: Encore! companies dance during the DanceAfrica! performance Friday, Oct. 11, 2024, in front of Moody Performance Hall in Dallas.

Meanwhile, dance mom Toria Tirado said she’s seen the news about the fired dancers but still came to the performance to support her 11-year-old daughter who dances with the company's student academy.

She said she received an email from the dance company telling parents to avoid the picketing.

“I just hope they understand that kids are involved. That’s the only reason why I’m on the fence about it,” she said.

While she empathizes with the fired dancers, Tirado said she wants to keep her daughter dancing at the company.

“They’ve been very kind to my daughter. Also, she’s improved her dancing techniques - they’ve delivered, literally delivered each time. Dallas [Black] is doing what it needs to do for my daughter as dancing, and I will support that because my daughter comes first,” she said.

The next performance for the company is "Director’s Choice" on Nov. 8 and 9 at the Wyly Theatre.

AGMA, along with the fired dancers and community members, said they will picket at every DBDT performance this season. They are picketing at the DanceAfrica Festival and Marketplace at Klyde Warren Park on Saturday.

