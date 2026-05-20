Trinity Metro OKs 7-year contract extension for CEO

Trinity Metro’s top leader is sticking with his job for another seven years.

The Fort Worth transit agency’s board of directors unanimously agreed Monday evening to approve a multiyear contract renewal for president and CEO Rich Andreski.

The contract extension reaffirms the board’s confidence in Andreski’s strong leadership as the agency grows with booming TEXRail ridership.

“I’m honored by the trust the board has placed in me,” Andreski said. “The progress Trinity Metro has made over the last four years reflects an incredible team, strong partnerships across our region, and a shared commitment to building a transit system that helps shape the future of Fort Worth and Tarrant County.”

Board members said Andreski has led the agency successfully and elevated Trinity Metro’s work on a national level.

“Rich has brought bold vision, strong leadership and tremendous momentum to Trinity Metro,”

said Jeff Davis, board chair. “Rich dreams and dreams big. The board’s unanimous action tonight reflects our confidence in his leadership, the relationships he has cultivated throughout our region, and the exciting future ahead for Trinity Metro.”

Under this leadership, Andreski has improved fixed-route bus service with a color-coded system to make it more reliable and efficient, board members said. The initiative — embraced throughout the community — celebrates the city’s neighborhoods with themes and colors.

In addition, board members said Andreski is forward-thinking as Trinity Metro gears up for major infrastructure and expansion efforts, including the TEXRail passenger rail line, so as to strengthen regional mobility and economic opportunities.

The agency is planning for a groundbreaking ceremony for the TEXRail extension into the Medical District and Near Southside area. The Trinity Railway Express, a passenger train between downtown Fort Worth and downtown Dallas, will be improved with a double-track project to make the train faster and more efficient.

“As we approached the final year of Rich’s initial contract, it became evident that not only has he proven to be a stellar leader both internally and amongst his peers in the community,” board member Ben Robertson said. “Under his tenure, our Trinity Metro team has been regionally and nationally recognized for their achievements and success at all levels. Our board knows that we have a commitment to ensure we could maintain this trajectory of systemwide success that starts with locking in our president for a longer tenure at the helm.”

Andreki established a strong leadership team with community leaders to strategize and develop projects to increase the agency’s revenue.

Board members said Andreski fostered strong relationships with city and regional leaders to advance transit projects. He also helped raise the profile of Fort Worth and Trinity Metro as the city prepares to host the Commuter Rail Coalition’s national conference in the fall, followed by the Texas Transit Association’s statewide conference and bus rodeo planned for February 2027.

Andreski came to Fort Worth from the Connecticut Department of Transportation, where he previously served as bureau chief for public transportation for nearly seven years. Before that, he spent 16 years in leadership and planning roles with the New Jersey Transit Corp.

Eric E. Garcia is senior business reporter at the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at eric.garcia@fortworthreport.org.

Disclosure: Ben Robertson is a member of the Report’s Business Advisory Council. At the Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

This article first appeared on Fort Worth Report and is republished here under a Creative Commons Attribution-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.

