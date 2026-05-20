‘I am genuinely fired up about Keller's future’: Ross McMullin sworn in as mayor of Keller

Ross McMullin, previously a city council member and mayor pro tem, took the mayor’s oath of office at a council meeting Tuesday evening.

McMullin won the mayoral race with 57.9% of the vote. He ran against Ed Prem and Tag Green.

“When I look ahead over the next three or so years, I am genuinely fired up about Keller's future,” McMullin said after being sworn in. "I always tell the kids that I coach in various sports, be a good teammate, do your best and work your hardest, but have fun."

"That's what we do, we have fun because we know in our heart of hearts that we're blessed to live in Keller, Texas. It's a great community, there's very few other communities like it," he added.

McMullin succeeds former Keller Mayor Armin Mizani, who has held the role since 2020. Mizani is running as a Republican candidate for the Texas House District 98 seat.

Andy Lusk / KERA The crowd and city council offered outgoing Keller Mayor Armin Mizani, center, a standing ovation on his way out of office, May 19, 2026.

Mizani reflected on his tenure in a city Facebook page post, writing, “I could never have imagined the incredible journey ahead or the honor it would be to work alongside my neighbors to make Keller the very best it can be.”

“As I turn this page, I hope to continue serving Keller and our neighboring cities in the Texas House of Representatives, carrying forward the same dedication and love for this community that began more than a decade ago,” Mizani wrote. “But regardless of the outcome in November, my intention is to continue serving Keller, with or without a title.”

Mizani also offered final remarks as mayor during the council meeting before passing the role to McMullin.

"Our future is bright and it's in good hands," Mizani said.

McMullin encouraged members of the public to contact his office for their needs, citing precedent set by what he described as Mizani's "open door policy."

McMullin took the oath of office alongside incumbent council member Chris Whatley. Newcomer Charles Randklev was sworn in May 12.

The Place 4 city council race will advance to a runoff election June 13 between the top two vote-getters, Jarrett “Doc” Armstrong and Russ Medeiros.

Got a tip? Email Andy Lusk at alusk@kera.org.

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