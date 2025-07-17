© 2025 KERA News
Andy Lusk

Mid-cities Communities Reporter

Andy Lusk is KERA's mid-cities communities reporter. He is a returning Report for America corps member, having spent two years with KUCB, the NPR member station serving Alaska’s Aleutian and Pribilof Islands. While in Alaska, Andy was an award-winning general assignment reporter with a focus on local and tribal government. When he's not reporting, he's usually out hiking. Andy is an alumnus of New York University.