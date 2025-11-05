Proposition that allows firefighters to collectively bargain in Hurst gets widespread voter support

Early results show Hurst voters approving a proposal to allow the city's firefighters to collectively bargain through an employees’ association.

As of early Wednesday morning, 3,618 of 5,142 votes cast (70%) said yes to the measure.

With the proposition on track to be approved, the Hurst Firefighters Association appears slated to become the sole bargaining agent for Hurst Fire Department members.

Representatives for the association did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

According to city materials, firefighters have an "open line of communication" with city management and Hurst Fire Department administration.

Firefighter pay in Hurst starts at $86,622 per year, increasing to $94,872 after the first year and $99,664 after 15 years of service. Benefits include life insurance, healthcare and a 48/96 (two days on, four days off) shift schedule, among other items.

The city materials note that, depending on requests from the firefighters' association and negotiation outcomes, the city "may need to go to the voters with a tax increase" or reduce funding for other city services and programs to fund the changes.

Per Texas state law, firefighters will remain prohibited from strikes and lockouts even with the proposition approved.

Got a tip? Email Andy Lusk at alusk@kera.org.

