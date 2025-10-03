Irving City Council, firefighters’ union reach agreement outlining work conditions, staffing

The Irving City Council unanimously approved Thursday a collective bargaining agreement between the city and its firefighters’ union last night.

After months of negotiations, the Irving Professional Fire Fighters Association has a new outline of employment terms and conditions for its members, including staffing, hours and work conditions.

The biggest item in the agreement, according to Union President Brian Becker, is a new staffing standard that will eventually place four people aboard all fire trucks and engines.

“We're able to perform rescues quicker and improve outcomes on medical emergencies,” Becker said of the provision. “[This] makes it safer for us and the citizens.”

Becker said the agreement was a milestone for the city, which the union voted in favor of “overwhelmingly” in the lead-up to the council’s decision.

Becker told KERA the union kept taxpayers in mind when pushing for changes like the four-person staffing model, which will be implemented over a four-year period.

“We made a promise to the voters in November that we didn't want to raise taxes,” he said. “So, we worked within the confines of the budget that was presented to council and we were able to make it work.”

A little over 70% of Irving voters said yes last year to allowing the firefighters’ union to collectively bargain. The agreement approved this week by both parties will last four years, with an option to extend it by an additional year if a new agreement has not been negotiated before September of 2029.

Per state law, firefighters remain barred from striking.

Other agreement highlights include the creation of a labor management committee to improve communications between the union and department administration, and a new contract grievance procedure. The maximum age limit for beginner firefighters is also being raised from 35 to 40 years.

According to a recruiter, the Irving Fire Department has 425 full-time employees. Becker said the union represents over 99% of them.

Got a tip? Email Andy Lusk at alusk@kera.org.

