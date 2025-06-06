Irving firefighters allege smear campaign days before runoff election

The Irving Fire Fighters Association says a "false and offensive smear campaign" around the city days before Saturday's runoff election includes unfounded allegations from block walkers that they support human trafficking.

The association said in a statement released Wednesday that the block walkers allegedly handed out campaign materials for an Irving City Council candidate running for the citywide Place 2 seat.

Association president Brian Becker called the suggestion that Irving firefighters support human trafficking not only false, but outrageous and dangerous.

"We risk our lives to protect this community, and many of our members have personally helped trafficking victims escape dangerous situations," Becker said. "This attack isn't just on us — it's on the truth and the safety of our city."

Becker did not say how many people were told the allegations. He told KERA in an email that he would have to consult legal counsel before sharing names of people who reported the allegations, and did not reveal names as of Friday.

The block walkers were reportedly canvassing for Sergio Porres, who is backed by the Families for Irving PAC and a vocal opponent of casino gaming on the campaign trail following Las Vegas Sands' failed attempt to include it in future development plans.

Meanwhile, the Lone Star Conservative Action Fund, which has ties to Las Vegas Sands, poured tens of thousands of dollars into the Irving City Council races this year, including for Porres' opponent David Pfaff, who is backed by the Irving Fire Fighters Association.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security reported in its "Human Trafficking Response Guide" that traffickers utilize casinos and hotels to conduct illicit activities, taking advantage of the privacy and anonymity of the hospitality industry.

That could be the connection being made by the messaging, Porres told KERA News, but he denied having any knowledge of the messaging and said he only learned of it from the fire union's post.

"I don't know if this is a game of telephone or if it's just something being drummed up, but I'm sure that no one says that the firefighters support, or want, or are involved in human trafficking in any way," Porres said. "That whole thing, it's just a ridiculous claim to make."

Despite Lone Star's financial support, Pfaff has said he would leave the issue of casino gaming to Irving voters if it is ultimately legalized at the state level.

The Lone Star Conservative Action Fund is a 501(c)(4) organization, which means it is legally allowed to keep its donors private. However, it is not allowed to coordinate with candidates.

That also applies to the Texans for Fiscal Responsibility PAC, which has given money to Porres' campaign. The group sent texts ahead of the May election alleging Sands was involved in the Irving political race.

"I haven't spoken to them, I've never met any of these people," Porres said. "But I do know from social media that they're going around and knocking on a lot of doors."

It's not clear what group spread the rumors about the firefighters, and KERA reached out to Texans for Fiscal Responsibility to confirm whether they had any involvement. But Jimmy Bell, Families for Irving political director, said one of Texans for Fiscal Responsibility's priorities is to prevent gambling and casinos in Texas.

"I think they feel like if Sergio wins, and especially if he wins big, that he will sort of have dealt an important defeat to Las Vegas Sands Corporation that would dramatically decrease the likelihood of legalizing in Texas at all," Bell said.

Got a tip? Email Megan Cardona at mcardona@kera.org.

