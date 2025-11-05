North Richland Hills voters show support for changes to city charter, including term limits

North Richland Hills residents seemed poised to approve six amendments to their city charter on Election Day.

The amendments concern term lengths and limits for city council members and the mayor, plus a few other changes.

With 105 of 215 vote centers reporting, results showed big margins of approval for each of the items on the ballot.

The city council will canvass votes Nov. 17, which means officials will ensure all votes cast are accounted for, including mail-in and provisional ballots.

“Charter elections don't happen every year, so we really appreciate citizens taking the time to learn about the amendments and understand them,” said Mary Peters, the city’s communications director.

Here’s a quick overview of the proposed amendments and partial results as of early Wednesday morning:

Proposition A – Changes the length of mayoral and city council terms from two to three years, requires candidates to win by a majority vote and establishes a phased election schedule to transition to three-year terms.

For 5,393 (77.93%). Against 1,527 (22.07%).

Proposition B – Establishes term limits, allowing individuals to serve up to three terms as a city council member and three additional terms as mayor, or vice versa.

For 5,521 (79.59%). Against 1,416 (20.41%).

Proposition C – Requires the mayor and city council members to resign if they become candidates for other elected offices, bringing city law in line with state law.

For 6,217 (89.76%). Against 709 (10.24%).

Proposition D – Removes a requirement that a municipal court judge’s term coincides with the mayor’s term. This gives the council more flexibility to extend a judge’s contract or remove them without the move being tied to the mayor’s term.

For 5,147 (75.79%). Against 1,644 (24.21%).

Proposition E – Aligns term lengths and appointment schedules of planning and zoning commission members with those of the mayor and city council.

For 5,326 (78.34%). Against 1,473 (21.66%).

Proposition F – Eliminates $50,000 threshold for competitive bidding, aligning city law with state law.

For 5,656 (83.85%). Against 1,089 (16.15%)

