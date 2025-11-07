Irving joins other North Texas cities in calling a special election to determine DART membership

Irving has joined a growing list of cities asking voters to decide the future of Dallas Area Rapid Transit, or DART, in their area.

The Irving City Council voted unanimously Nov. 6 to call for a special election on the issue in the spring. The city joins Plano, Highland Park and Farmers Branch in seeking a potential withdrawal from the public transit system.

City officials say they’re in talks with alternative transit providers like Via and Uber.

After the vote, DART CEO Nadine Lee told KERA the transit agency remains open to “good faith” dialogue with cities considering leaving.

She told riders who might be worried about the future of public transit in Irving, “don’t despair.”

“There's still time for us to have conversations and come to some agreement with our cities,” Lee said.

Over 30 members of the public weighed in during the public comment period, mostly in favor of remaining in DART.

Madison McNair is an activist and DART rider from Garland who described the difficulties of traveling with a disability.

“For me and many others, DART isn't just public transportation,” McNair told the council. “DART is how we get to live our lives. Uber and Via are not replacements for disabled people, as most vehicles are inaccessible for mobility aids, unlike DART paratransit vehicles.”

McNair said the next step after the council decision is mobilizing voters.

“Right now, we need to get the word out that DART is in danger,” McNair told KERA.

Lizeth Mendoza is an Irving resident who came to advocate on behalf of DART riders, although she isn’t one herself.

Mendoza said DART provides transportation options to those who might not be able to afford a car or insurance.

“Just because we don't use it doesn't mean we shouldn't advocate for others to have it,” Mendoza said. “It doesn’t mean we shouldn't care.”

Irving City Council members and Mayor Rick Stopfer outlined their reasons behind calling the election, citing the cost of keeping DART in the city against ridership levels they observed.

Stopfer, who is also on the DART board of directors, said the city “has been treated wrongly” in terms of what it receives in services versus how much it pays into the DART system.

“I have some real concerns about the operation of DART and how it’s done,” Stopfer said.

Council Member Dennis Webb said the special election ultimately leaves it up to citizens, not the council, to decide if the city withdraws from DART.

“We’re not against DART, per se,” Webb said. “We're not against the citizens. We're up here trying to protect the citizens of Irving and give them the value for which they're putting that hundred-and-some million dollars in every year.”

The special election is set to take place May 2, 2026.

