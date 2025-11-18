Bedford plans to remove student artwork from crosswalks to comply with Abbott's roadway directive

Two crosswalks painted by students in Bedford will be removed this month, in line with a new Texas state policy banning “non-standard surface markings, signage, and signals that do not directly support traffic control or safety.”

While the artworks in front of Bedford Junior High and Harwood Junior High are not political in nature, the city was unable to secure exemptions for them to remain in place.

The artworks, featuring colorful designs of abstract shapes and tentacles, were created by students in the Hurst-Euless-Bedford Independent School District. The city said in the release that it was able to connect with the family of the Harwood Junior High artist. The Bedford Junior High artist’s contact information, however, has not been found.

Courtesy / City of Bedford City officials said the decision to remove student artwork from crosswalks was "not made locally nor taken lightly."

City officials said the decision to remove the artworks “was not made locally nor taken lightly,” but is instead a “direct result” of an Oct. 8 directive from Gov. Greg Abbott.

“We are truly disappointed to lose these meaningful pieces of community art, which brought color, pride, and student creativity to our school zones,” according to a city press release.

The release noted that under new state policy, the Texas Department of Transportation requires municipalities “to remove non-standard markings or risk losing state and federal transportation funding and future agreements with the agency.”

Work to begin removing the artworks in Bedford is scheduled to begin on November 24. It is expected to take less than a week to complete.

As KERA previously reported, Abbott’s order is identical to a crosswalk ban enforced in Florida earlier this year. Both orders say they follow a July memo from U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, who urged governors to remove political messages from streets.

In Florida, the ban was enforced broadly to include removing a “Back the Blue” street mural, painted bike lanes outside an elementary school and a racing-themed crosswalk outside the Daytona International Speedway, according to NBC News.

In Texas, some cities, like Houston, complied with Abbott's order immediately, removing rainbow crosswalks, while others like Austin and San Antonio sought exemptions.

Rainbow crosswalks in Dallas are under fire thanks to the directive, although some local churches have painted their steps rainbow colors to protest the move. It’s not clear yet what will happen to these crosswalks, as the city has since requested an exemption.

In Lubbock, hometown of Buddy Holly, crosswalk paintings of the singer’s glasses are also slated to be removed.

This article includes previous reporting by Dylan Duke.

Got a tip? Email Andy Lusk at alusk@kera.org.

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you!