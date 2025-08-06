Keller City Council approves partnership with ICE despite public protest

The City of Keller formally partnered with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement during a contentious city council meeting Tuesday night.

Dozens of members of the public came out to oppose the measure, but the council voted unanimously to make Keller part of ICE’s 287(g) program.

The partnership is designed to bring new federal immigration enforcement resources to Keller police, including specialized training in screening arrestees for immigration infractions.

The move to join the program was first introduced last month by Keller Mayor Armin Mizani.

Mizani called opting into the partnership “a common sense thing” and expects improvements to public safety in Keller and the surrounding communities.

“I've had elected officials already reach out and say, ‘We're looking at what you're doing and we want to implement the same,’ ” Mizani said. “And my hope, my anticipation, is that that will happen.”

Despite the jeers that followed some of his remarks, Mizani said he expects most Keller voters will approve of the decision.

But protesters pointed to Mizani’s campaign for statewide office as a motivation to push for approval of this program. The mayor is seeking the Texas House District 98 seat recently vacated by Giovanni Capriglione, although he had his sights set on a state senate seat earlier this year.

Keller resident Zane Cooper questioned during public comment the reasoning for this decision by the city council.

“If this doesn't really change the status quo of what we're already doing, why even engage in it? Does it have anything to do with certain individuals' political aspirations and making sure that they kiss the right rings to jump to higher office?” Cooper said.

In a statement, the Keller Police Department said opting into the program will result in “minor adjustments” to detention officers’ responsibilities.

Got a tip? Email Andy Lusk at alusk@kera.org.

